Euro 2020: Switzerland stuns world champion France on penalties

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves Kylian Mbappe’s kick to take the 5-4 shootout victory and advance to the quarter-finals.

Switzerland beat world champions France 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday as Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive kick on penalties after a 3 draw -3 in Bucharest.

Mario Gavranovic equalized in the 90th minute as Switzerland came back from two goals before Yann Sommer saved Mbappe in the shootout to book Switzerland a quarter-final clash against Spain.

Haris Seferovic gave Vladimir Petkovic’s Switzerland a shock lead in the 15th minute but Ricardo Rodriguez’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris early in the second half.

Karim Benzema, recalled to the French team for the tournament after an international exile of five and a half years, then managed a quick double to put the finalists of Euro 2016 back on track.

Paul Pogba’s sensational curling effort made it 3-1, but Switzerland forced the extra time as Seferovic grabbed his second of the game before Gavranovic equalized in the last minute.

Switzerland converted their five penalties before Sommer dived to his right to deflect Mbappe’s kick, as the Swiss won a knockout match in a major tournament for the first time in 83 years.

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer celebrates after saving a penalty kick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe to win the shootout [Justin Setterfield/Pool via Reuters]

France coach Didier Deschamps controversially switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation designed to make the most of his attacking trio of Benzema, Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, but it was rather Seferovic who gave the Swiss a surprise lead.

Steven Zuber used the space offered by Rodriguez’s straddle run, cutting a left-wing cross that Seferovic passed Lloris after climbing too easily over Clement Lenglet.

After a dismal first half, in which France failed to test Sommer, Deschamps ditched the experience of three at the back, removing Lenglet and introducing Kingsley Coman while coming back to a 4-4 -2 more familiar.

But France was indebted to Lloris for sparing the team further trouble after a Zuber lung stroke ultimately resulted in a penalty for the Swiss when he was knocked down by Benjamin Pavard.

Argentina referee Fernando Rapallini immediately indicated the spot following a VAR exam, but Lloris jumped to his right to fend off Rodriguez’s attempt – the seventh missed penalty out of 15 taken during the tournament.

The momentum quickly shifted in France’s favor as Benzema, scorer on both goals in the 2-2 draw with Portugal in the group stage, superbly shot a pass from Mbappe in his stride, lifting Sommer to level.

The Real Madrid forward led France past France two minutes later when Griezmann’s effort was pushed back by Sommer but only to a waiting Benzema who headed from close range.

French Presnel Kimpembe looks dejected after the game]Franck Fife / Pool via Reuters]

Pogba’s magnificent 25-yard strike helped France advance to the final eight, but Seferovic propelled a formidable performance from substitute Kevin Mbabu with nine minutes remaining to give the Swiss hope.

Gavranovic then had a goal ruled out for offside, but there was no doubt he equalized in the last minute as he passed Presnel Kimpembe and drove low past Lloris.

Remarkably, Coman almost won the game with the final kick, shaking the crossbar just at the end of added time.

A sick Benzema was withdrawn at the start of extra time for Olivier Giroud, moments before Sommer rocked superbly to deprive Pavard.

Pogba freed Mbappe with a piercing pass through the Swiss defense, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward sliced ​​wide, Sommer flying to his right to grab Giroud’s header ahead of his penalty exploits.