Euro 2020: Hazard transfers Belgium to Portugal and in the last 8

Thorgan Hazard’s strike sends Belgium past the defending champions and into the quarter-finals, where they face Italy.

Defending champions Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020 on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Belgium, who will then face Italy in the quarter-finals.

A goal from Thorgan Hazard in the 43rd minute secured victory for Roberto Martinez’s side, who survived much pressure from the Portuguese in the second half.

But with the finishing touches missing, it was the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo and a Portugal side that had triumphed in Paris five years ago.

Portugal started off brilliantly and Diogo Jota wasted a big chance in the sixth minute, dragging his shot aside after Renato Sanches broke from midfield and found him in a promising position on the left.

Ronaldo then tested Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a low slapped free kick as Fernando Santos’ side continued to press.

But Belgium entered the game with increasingly influential Kevin De Bruyne and three minutes before the break they took the lead.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to EURO 2020 round of 16 loss to Belgium [Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via AFP]

A clever passing movement ended with Thomas Meunier feeding Hazard, whose wickedly deflected shot flew over Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, on the wrong foot.

Belgium suffered a heavy blow when De Bruyne suffered an injury three minutes after the break and Santos sought to revive his side’s attack by introducing Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix from the bench.

Ronaldo, cutting to the right, did well to find Jota in the box, but once again, the attacker’s effort was not on target as Belgium struggled to contain their opponents.

Belgian attempts to block were increasingly rare and Portugal upped the pressure in the final 10 minutes as they desperately searched for an equalizer.

Courtois hit a thunderous header from Ruben Dias in a corner, then Raphael Guerreiro hit the post with a nice shot for the first time from the edge of the box.

Deep in stoppage time, Portugal created one last opportunity, but Felix’s strike went right past Courtois’ right post.

Belgium will face Italy, which beat Austria 2-1 on Saturday, in Munich on July 2. The Italians are unbeaten in their last 31 games.

Belgian Axel Witsel celebrates after the match [Alexander Hassenstein/Pool via Reuters]