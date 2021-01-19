World
EU warns of Iran nuclear deal at ‘critical time’ – Times of India
BRUSSELS: head of EU foreign policy Josep borrell warned the Iran the nuclear deal is at a “critical juncture” because TehranActions taken to violate it threaten efforts to bring the United States back on board.
“We have seen very worrying developments on the nuclear side as well as new rounds of US sanctions,” Borrell wrote to EU foreign ministers in a letter seen by AFP on Tuesday.
“This risks undermining diplomatic efforts, including our own, to facilitate the return of the United States to the JCPOA and bring Iran back to full implementation of its JCPOA commitments,” the letter sent ahead of a meeting said. top diplomats on Monday.
The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, is the agreed instrument to implement the 2015 agreement.
EU and other pact signatories push for US president-elect Joe biden come back to the deal after working to keep it alive after Donald Assetwithdrawal more than two years ago.
But they must fight to get Iran and the United States back on the same page after Trump reimposed tough sanctions and Tehran responded by breaking limits set by the deal.
The Iranian government has indicated it is ready to engage with Biden, who takes office on Jan.20 and has himself expressed willingness to return to diplomacy with Tehran.
But supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted that the United States must start by lifting its sanctions against Tehran.
It could be a tough sell as Iran began to push back on the constraints of the deal that aimed to curb its nuclear program in return for easing punitive measures.
Signatories Great Britain, France and Germany On Saturday, called on Iran to halt its plans to produce uranium metal, after Tehran told the UN nuclear watchdog it was advancing research on the matter.
The move came after Iran announced earlier in January that it had started the process of enriching uranium to 20%.
This represents its biggest break with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers.
