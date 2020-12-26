EU vaccinations are expected to start on Sunday, but a few places have taken the plunge.

The first inoculation was administered in the town of Halberstadt, to Edith Kwoizalla, 101 years old; 40 other residents and 11 nursing home staff also received doses, MDR reported.

“Every day that we wait is one too long,” Tobias Krüger, the director of the house, told reporters.

The states in eastern Germany were hardest hit by the second wave of the virus. More than 1.6 million people have been infected in the country, and more than 29,400 have died, many of them are older citizens, especially those living in retirement homes.

Residents of nursing homes and their caregivers, as well as emergency medical personnel and people aged 80 and over, are expected to be among the first to be vaccinated in Germany, based on a plan drawn up by leaders, medical advisers and members of the Ethics Council. Members of the government do not plan to receive vaccinations before their peers, Jens Spahn, the country’s health minister, said on Saturday.

“We have deliberately said that we will start offering the vaccine to the most vulnerable,” said Spahn. “If there comes a time when it makes sense, let’s say to build confidence, each of us is ready to get the shot.”