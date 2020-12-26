EU vaccinations are expected to start on Sunday, but a few places have taken the plunge.
A 101-year-old woman at a nursing home in East Germany on Saturday became the country’s first BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine recipient, a day before the European Union’s planned vaccination campaign, an ambitious effort to inoculate to run over 450 million people. in the 27 countries of the European Union against the coronavirus.
Vaccinations also started in Hungary, where photographs showed health workers being photographed at Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest. Slovak authorities also planned to start administering their first doses on Saturday evening, the Associated Press reported.
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the executive arm of the European Union, released a video ahead of the official deployment on Sunday, calling the campaign a “touching moment of unity”.
About two-thirds of all Germans are ready to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by YouGov for the German news agency DPA, but more than half of those polled say they are concerned about possible side effects.
Doses for Europe are produced at BioNTech’s manufacturing sites in Germany and at Pfizer’s site in Puurs, Belgium, according to the two companiesand the countries of the bloc have started to receive their first deliveries.
In Germany, the 16 states received 9,750 doses of the vaccine on Saturday. Each state is to send them to regional vaccination centers, and then teams of drivers are to distribute them to retirement homes and elderly care centers across the country.
Karsten Fischer, who is responsible for managing the pandemic response in the Harz district of Saxony-Anhalt, said logistics in his region made it possible to start vaccinations within hours of receiving doses, and he did not saw no reason to wait.
“We didn’t want to waste a day because the stability of the vaccine decreases over time,” Mr Fischer told public broadcaster MDR. “We wanted to start administering immediately.”
The first inoculation was administered in the town of Halberstadt, to Edith Kwoizalla, 101 years old; 40 other residents and 11 nursing home staff also received doses, MDR reported.
“Every day that we wait is one too long,” Tobias Krüger, the director of the house, told reporters.
The states in eastern Germany were hardest hit by the second wave of the virus. More than 1.6 million people have been infected in the country, and more than 29,400 have died, many of them are older citizens, especially those living in retirement homes.
Residents of nursing homes and their caregivers, as well as emergency medical personnel and people aged 80 and over, are expected to be among the first to be vaccinated in Germany, based on a plan drawn up by leaders, medical advisers and members of the Ethics Council. Members of the government do not plan to receive vaccinations before their peers, Jens Spahn, the country’s health minister, said on Saturday.
“We have deliberately said that we will start offering the vaccine to the most vulnerable,” said Spahn. “If there comes a time when it makes sense, let’s say to build confidence, each of us is ready to get the shot.”
Source link