EU urges ‘concrete’ US plan to lift vaccine patents – Times of India

PORTO (PORTUGAL): Europe returned the ball to Washington on Saturday in a debate over Covid vaccine patents, pushing the United States to a concrete proposal and a commitment to export much-needed jabs.

European Council Chief Charles Michel, attending an EU summit in Portugal, said the bloc was ready to discuss a US offer to suspend patent protection on vaccines – once details are clear.

“We are ready to engage on this matter, as soon as a concrete proposal is put on the table,” said Michel, as EU leaders discussed the issue in Porto.

Michel, who represents the 27 national leaders of the EU, however warned that the bloc has doubts about being a “quick fix” in the short term.

The fastest way to speed up vaccine distribution around the world was exports, and the EU urged “all partners to facilitate the export of doses,” he said.

France has taken an equally skeptical approach – with President Emmanuel Macron saying on Saturday that “patents are not the priority” – while Germany is openly hostile to the idea.

As the summit continued, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that executives had approved a contract with the drug giant Pfizer / BioNTech for up to 1.8 billion doses of their patented vaccine.

Influential voices have been raised to support the desire to renounce patents, including Pope Francis, who on Saturday criticized placing “the laws of the market or of intellectual property above the laws of love and health of mankind “.

the World Health Organization India and South Africa have all requested temporary suspension of patents.

The comments from EU leaders came on the second day of an EU summit that was also to include a bilateral meeting between the EU and India, where authorities said on Saturday the pandemic had killed 4,000 people in one day.

“Needless to say (a patent waiver) is the urgency,” Macron said.

“The urgency is to produce more and increase solidarity now,” he said.

The day before the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “An IP waiver will not solve the problems, will not provide a single dose of vaccine in the short to medium term.”

EU officials briefing reporters in Brussels on the matter said hoarding the crucial ingredients needed for vaccines was a bigger hurdle.

The United States is unable to export doses of the Covid vaccine to countries in need due to contracts it has signed with vaccine manufacturers preventing their use outside the United States and a defense production law that restricts exports until Americans are first vaccinated.

This contrasts with the EU, which sent over 200 million doses abroad – as many as it kept for itself – which prompted von der Leyen to describe the block as “the world’s pharmacy” .

EU officials fear that Washington’s gamble to get around its own block by invoking a patent suspension will end up painting Brussels as a villain if it doesn’t do the same.

An EU official briefing reporters on the complexities of the issue said Friday that the lifting of patents, by itself, “will not solve things.”

Technology transfer and skills building of the vaccine manufacturing workforce were also needed, the official said.

Even if all of these were in place, it would still take up to a year for a factory to start producing mimic vaccines.

