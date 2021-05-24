EU urges airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and ban Belarusian carriers

The European Union on Monday called on all EU-based airlines to stop flying over Belarus and began the process to ban Belarusian airlines from overflying EU airspace or landing in its airports – thus blocking the country’s air links with Western Europe.

The move was announced Monday evening at a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, and follows Belarus’s forced landing of a commercial flight between Athens and Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sunday.

After hijacking the plane, Belarusian authorities arrested Roman Protasevich, a young Belarusian dissident journalist on board.

On Monday, the leaders of the European Union demanded “the immediate release of Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega and that their freedom of movement be guaranteed”. Ms. Sapega is Mr. Protasevich’s partner.