EU-UK trade talks flounder on fish as deadline approaches

BRUSSELS (AP) – Amid a crucial weekend of negotiations, a breakthrough on fishing rights has remained elusive for the European Union and Britain, leaving them both without a trade deal that would tarnish the edge of the ‘a chaotic and costly economic disruption on New Year’s Day.

With hundreds of thousands of jobs at stake across the economy, the tiny fishing industry has continued to drive a wedge between the 27-nation bloc and the UK, underscoring the animosity that has plagued them. led to Brexit divorce in the past four years. Britain left the bloc in January, but an 11-month economic transition period ends on December 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Sunday that the EU “continues to make demands incompatible with our independence.” We cannot accept an agreement that does not give us control over our own laws or waters. “

Britain’s almost mythical sense of Britain’s right to steer its waves was a critical part of what led the Brexiteers to victory in the 2016 referendum. Johnson seeks to ensure that as much of Britain’s shared waters as possible are now returned only to British ships.

The EU has always maintained that these waters have been shared for decades, if not centuries, and insists that if too many fishing rights are removed, it will punish Britain by imposing high import duties on the continental market, which is essential for British seafood. industry.

The standoff left the overall talks inconclusive, with businesses on both sides pushing for a deal that would save tens of billions of dollars in costs. Johnson, however, couldn’t move.

“We have to come to a fair deal and based on terms that respects what the British people voted for,” his office said.

The European Parliament must approve any deal before the end of the year and has set a deadline on Sunday night so that it can do a quick review of the deal and approve it before New Years Day. Negotiators, however, didn’t seem too impressed with another deadline, as so many had already been missed during the four-year departure process.

An official from an EU coastal country said the EU was refusing to give up more than a quarter of the fishing quotas the bloc stood at risk of losing now that Britain was regaining full control of its waters due to of Brexit. Britain is also convinced that a 3-year transition period would be long enough for EU fishermen to adapt to the new rules, while the EU wants at least six years.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as talks were still ongoing.

Failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos at Britain’s borders with the EU in early 2021, when new tariffs add to other trade barriers agreed to by both sides. In recent days, discussions have stalled on two main issues: EU access to UK fishing waters and ensuring fair competition between businesses.

A trade agreement would ensure the absence of tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two parties, but there would still be technical costs, in part related to customs controls and non-tariff barriers on services.

While both sides would suffer economically from a failure to strike a trade deal, most economists believe the UK economy would suffer more, at least in the short term, as it is relatively more dependent on trade with the EU than it is. the reverse.

Jill Lawless has contributed from London.

