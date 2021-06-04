EU, UK launch first Facebook antitrust investigation in Europe

The European Commission has said it will investigate whether Facebook is misusing a wealth of data collected from advertisers to compete with them in classifieds.

Facebook Inc. is facing its first in-depth investigation by European regulators, the latest in a series of efforts to crack down on the dominance of large tech markets across the continent.

The European Commission has said it will investigate whether Facebook is misusing a wealth of data collected from advertisers to compete with them in classifieds. It will also check whether the company unfairly links its Marketplace classifieds service to the social network.

At the same time, the UK said it was opening investigations into Facebook’s marketplace and dating services hours after the German antitrust watchdog announced a case targeting the Google News Showcase product.

The cases open a new front on which the world’s biggest tech companies can fight, as regulators investigate their market power during a pandemic when online commerce and advertising became much more important to people working at home. Germany is already investigating Facebook and Amazon.com Inc. while France is examining the advertising practices of Google and Apple Inc.

Opening a formal investigation means that regulators can begin to establish strong evidence of antitrust violations, a process that can lead to an indictment or statement of objections, and may eventually result in lawsuits. heavy fines or an order changing the way a business operates.

Facebook shares rose less than 1% to $ 328.1 at 9.47 a.m. in New York on Friday. The stock has gained around 20.2% this year.

Friday’s EU decision is the first time it escalates a case in Facebook’s behavior beyond preliminary stages. This follows other high-profile cases targeting Google, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The EU has already fined Facebook for failing to provide correct information when considering the merger of the takeover of WhatsApp.

“Facebook collects a vast wealth of data on the activities of users of its social network and beyond,” said Margrethe Vestager, EU chief competition officer. EU regulators “will examine in detail whether this data gives Facebook an unfair competitive advantage, particularly in the online classifieds industry, where people buy and sell goods every day,” she said. declared.

E-commerce has played an increasingly important role in Facebook’s business during the pandemic as more people buy goods online.

“Commercial ads continue to perform very well and generate a significant portion of our overall business,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call in April. He said more than a billion people now visit Facebook Marketplace every month.

Facebook “will continue to cooperate fully with the investigations to demonstrate that they are without merit,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We are always developing new and better services to meet the changing demand of Facebook users.

The UK antitrust regulator has also opened its own investigation into Facebook data, looking at both Marketplace and the dating service the company launched in Europe last year.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it plans to investigate whether Facebook has abused its dominant position by collecting data from services, including its single sign-on option.

The increasingly tech-focused CMA is conducting an independent investigation, but said it will cooperate with the EU investigation. The AMC said its initial investigation, including information gathering, will continue until February

The German Federal Cartel Office said on Friday it was reviewing the Google News Showcase to see if its terms offered “unreasonable terms” to publishers. The move is the latest in a series of assaults on Big Tech by German antitrust chief Andreas Mundt.

The EU survey mirrors an earlier Amazon investigation by examining how a so-called digital platform can use the data it collects from businesses that use its service to compete with them. The European Commission has been investigating Facebook since 2019. Facebook sought last year to limit the investigation with lawsuits to limit the information those responsible could recover.