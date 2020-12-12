EU trade deal offer to Britain ‘remains unacceptable’ – UK source

LONDON, December 12 (Reuters) – Discussions between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue overnight, but London believes the EU’s current offer remains unacceptable, a a British government source said on Saturday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen both said on Friday that Britain was likely to complete its trip outside the EU in three weeks without a trade deal.

“Discussions are continuing overnight, but as it stands, the EU offer on the table remains unacceptable,” the UK source said.

“The Prime Minister is sparing no effort in this process, but it is absolutely clear: any deal must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks.”

The EU and Britain are at odds over fishing rights, economic fair play and dispute settlement despite months of negotiations to cover trade after December 31, as a transition period has maintained the country in the single market and the bloc’s customs union after its January exit comes to an end.

The two sides have set a deadline for Sunday to reach an agreement and avoid a chaotic breakup. (Reporting by Liz Piper; Written by James Davey; Editing by Alex Richardson)