EU takes legal action against UK over Brexit deal delays

The European Union said on Monday it was taking legal action against the UK, arguing that it was violating the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and violating international law.

The EU-27 opposes Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond April 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the UK Kingdom share a land border and where a special trading system has been put in place as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

This marks a further worsening of relations between the two parties since the end of the divorce transition period on January 1. The disputes range from fights over vaccines to full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce deal.

Britain announced last week that it was delaying the imposition of controls on some products from the EU to give businesses more time to prepare for the new post-Brexit rules.

And on March 3, the UK decided to unilaterally extend a grace period until October for checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the UK but remained part of the EU’s single goods market after Brexit to avoid a hard border that could reignite sectarian violence.

This means that products from Great Britain are subject to EU import regulations.

In September last year, the UK had already upset the 27-nation bloc when it was considering legislation that would have given Boris Johnson’s government the power to override part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement regarding North Ireland.

The EU therefore sees the UK’s March 3 statement as proof that Britain has now twice attempted to violate an international agreement.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underlined this year when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of measures to boost supplies to the bloc . This would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland – exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was designed to avoid.

The grace periods cover areas such as supermarkets sourcing and package deliveries to Northern Ireland from Britain and mean controls are not yet fully enforced.

The first of the grace periods were due to expire at the end of this month, but the UK has pledged to extend them until October, a move widely welcomed by businesses in Belfast.