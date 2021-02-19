EU takes action to allow continued data flow to Britain after Brexit

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – The Group of Seven Nations gives a major boost to Covax, the global initiative to fund immunization in low-income countries, indicating that momentum is building towards a coordinated effort to fight the pandemic . like $ 4 billion to the initiative while France will donate 5% of its secure supplies. The UK will also announce its commitment in a G-7 call on Friday, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce a doubling of EU funds for the program. Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to allow easier storage. protocol that could simplify the distribution of their vaccine. The Greek authorities have started issuing a vaccination certificate online. The African Union has obtained 300 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, starting in May. Key Developments: Global Tracker: cases exceed 110.3 million; deaths exceed 2.4 million cut infections by 85% Why delaying second hit of Covid is complicated: QuickTakePfizer asks FDA to approve easier storage (7 a.m., NY) Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration for The United States to allow the storage of their Covid-19 vaccine for two weeks at the high temperatures found in normal pharmaceutical freezers, a change that could simplify vaccine distribution. The partners submitted new data showing stability when the vaccine is stored at minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius (-13 ° F to 5 ° F), they said in a statement Friday. The current protocol is for storage up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures of -80 ° C to -60 ° C and shipping in a special thermal container. Greece issues vaccine certificate (6.30am NY) Greece has started issuing an online vaccination certificate against Covid-19, according to the country’s health and digital ministries. The certificate will be a medical document that will serve as a certificate of medical practice and will be issued to those who have received the two doses of the vaccine, to avoid tampering, it will have a digital stamp, verification code and QR code. African Union obtains 300 million doses of Sputnik V (5:55 p.m. HK) The African Union has obtained 300 million doses of Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. The snaps will be available for 12 months from May, the AU said in a statement on Friday. Funding has been arranged for countries wishing to purchase the vaccine. The deal is in addition to the 270 million doses the AU has arranged to obtain from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Bulgaria is considering step up vaccinations (5.30pm HK) Bulgaria, which has by far the slowest vaccination rate in the EU, plans to organize ‘green corridors’ for all those who wish to get on with the priority groups in order to speed up the process, said the government in Sofia. With low confidence in vaccines and a poor information campaign, the poorest country in the bloc has so far vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Doctors have complained that only a third of those who had to take a photo show up, while others who have lined up German health officials warn downtrend in infections halted (5 p.m. HK) Downtrend in Covid-19 infections in Germany appears to be s ‘being arrested and the country is again at a “turning point”, according to the head of the RKI public health institute. “The number of cases seems to be stagnating and the seven-day incidence rate is not decreasing so quickly and is even increasing in one state, that of Thuringia,” RKI President Lothar Wieler said at a press conference in Berlin , highlighting the risk of the pandemic worsening due to faster spreading mutations. Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that “if deways” in the rate of infection means that caution is in order if Germany decides to ease the lockdown restrictions. “We must be very careful and cautious in the opening so as not to jeopardize what we have achieved so far, “said Spahn, adding that Germany’s vaccination campaign is accelerating all the time. Cathay Crew will be working 21 days for Avoid Quarantine (4:29 PM HK) Cathay Pacific Airways is taking extreme measures to deal with new rules that will require flight crew to quarantine in Hong Kong from Saturday, introducing a rotation policy that puts staff off service for nearly a month at a time after completing 21-day shifts. Crews who volunteer to participate in the airline’s so-called closed-loop plan must self-isolate at Cathay’s Headland Hotel each fo is that they return to Hong Kong during their 21 day duty cycle. After the three-week shift is over, they will have to self-isolate for 14 days at a hotel in Taikoo Shing on Hong Kong Island. Then they will have 14 days off, bringing the full duty cycle to 49 days.Hungary to speed up vaccinations (3:09 p.m. HK) Hungary set to increase vaccination rate to fight a dangerous increase in infections, said Prime Minister Viktor. Orban said. With Covid-19-related hospitalizations steadily increasing, the country is at a dangerous time in the race to ensure vaccinations exceed infections, the prime minister said on state radio in an interview. The government is rolling out vaccines from Russia, in addition to injections purchased through the European Union, and it has also secured supplies for the Chinese product Sinopharm. EU cash commitment to Covax to double (2:59 p.m. HK) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will use a Group of Seven appeal on Friday to announce a doubling of the cash commitment of the European Union for the Covax program, according to an EU official familiar with the matter, brings the bloc’s contribution to the supplier of vaccines for poorer countries to 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) G-7 countries including US, UK and France to pledge donations from Kenya approves AstraZeneca Shot (1:52 p.m. HK) Kenyan regulators have approved vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc for use in this East African country, the Daily Nation reported. Kenya will start receiving the doses next week and begin its inoculation program in March, the Nairobi-based newspaper said, citing Chief Administrative Secretary of Health Mercy Mwangangi. Purchases vaccine despite concerns over limited effectiveness against mild to moderate disease caused by variant identified in South Africa US Reaffirms Food Unlikely Source Covid (12:38 HK) US Has reiterated that food and food packaging are highly unlikely sources of coronavirus transmission, with the Food and Drug Administration saying there is “no credible evidence” to support a link. The FDA noted in a statement Thursday that Covid-19 is a respiratory illness that spreads from person to person, unlike the spread of foodborne illnesses through contaminated food. Although there have been a few reports of detection of the virus on food and packaging, the FDA has stated that “the chances of infection from touching the surface of food packaging or from eating food are considered extremely low. taken by China, which tested food imports and banned suppliers whose shipments were found to be contaminated. A team led by the World Health Organization investigating the origins of the virus last week said cold chain food items were a likely route of transmission. The vaccine rollout in South Africa has been seen more slowly (12:14 p.m. HK) One of South Africa’s leading coronavirus advisers. the government expects a slower vaccine rollout than has been officially traced. The program’s launch was delayed this month after studies showed that AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine, the first to arrive in South Africa, offered little protection against mild forms of the disease caused by a variant of the disease. virus identified at the end of last year. 67% of the population this year. This timeline may be too ambitious, said Salim Abdool Karim, who co-chairs the Minister of Health’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19. Instead, South Africa is expected to aim to complete the first two phases, which would cover around 43% of the nearly 40 million people it plans to vaccinate this year, he said in an interview. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Friday that the UK will donate surplus coronavirus vaccines to developing countries to reignite the global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. The “majority” of any future coronavirus vaccine surplus Britain will be shared with the World Health Organization-backed Covax program, Johnson’s office said in a statement Thursday night. This is in addition to the 548 million pounds ($ 766 million) the country has already donated to the program, which aims to provide vaccines to some of the world’s poorest nations. Johnson will host a video call between the leaders on Friday. Group of Seven countries, during which he will encourage them to increase their Covax funding, the statement said. One shot from Pfizer reduced disease among health workers (7:35 a.m. HK) Single dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine . and BioNTech SE significantly reduced symptoms of Covid-19 in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis. Among health workers who received the vaccine, symptomatic infections were reduced by 85% in 15 to 28 days after the first dose, compared to those who have not been vaccinated, according to the medical journal The Lancet report. While most workers received a second dose on schedule – around three weeks after the first – the booster would only have started at the end of the study, so it was essentially looking at the effects of a dose, the researchers said.