World

EU Sefcovic ends Northern Ireland trip on “optimistic note”

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 6 Less than a minute

BELFAST, Sept. 10 (Reuters) – European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has said that two days of talks on how to mitigate the impacts of a post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland s ‘ended on an “optimistic note” and pledged to engage relentlessly with the UK government this month.

“I will be leaving… on an optimistic note,” Sefcovic said during a press briefing in Belfast on Friday.

“We will continue to engage tirelessly with the UK in September. But the spirit of compromise must be a mutual bond.” (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Philip Blenkinsop; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by James Davey)


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 6 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

South-South and Triangular Cooperation to Help Achieve United Nations Development Goals

3 hours ago

Austrian man hid his mother’s body in a cellar to get a pension (police)

3 hours ago

Les banques centrales d’Amérique latine repoussent la crise climatique au second plan

4 hours ago

Germany investigates Russia over pre-election hack

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button