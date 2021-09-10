EU Sefcovic ends Northern Ireland trip on “optimistic note”

BELFAST, Sept. 10 (Reuters) – European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has said that two days of talks on how to mitigate the impacts of a post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland s ‘ended on an “optimistic note” and pledged to engage relentlessly with the UK government this month.

“I will be leaving… on an optimistic note,” Sefcovic said during a press briefing in Belfast on Friday.

“We will continue to engage tirelessly with the UK in September. But the spirit of compromise must be a mutual bond.” (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Philip Blenkinsop; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by James Davey)