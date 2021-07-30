World
EU says sanctions an option to tackle Belarusian smugglers – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The European Union will consider sanctions against smugglers and those involved in human trafficking to deal with an increase in “irregular” border crossings from Belarus, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Friday.
Lithuania, a ME Member state, reported an increase in illegal border crossings from neighboring Belarus and accused Minsk to bring in migrants from abroad and send them across the border.
“The EU will explore the possibility of restrictive measures targeting migrant smugglers who violate human rights or those who are otherwise involved in human trafficking”, Josep borrell Belarus said in a statement on Friday.
Lithuania and the EU accused Belarus this month of using migrants and refugees as a political weapon to pressure the EU over the bloc’s sanctions against Minsk.
“People who do not have the right to stay in the EU will be sent back. In this context, the EU and its Member States will take all necessary measures in accordance with EU and international law ” Borrell said, adding that the EU and its member states had already increased their support to protect the bloc’s borders.
Lithuania started building a 550 km (320 mile) razor wire barrier at its border with Belarus this month.
Brussels has imposed a series of sanctions on Belarus since a contested presidential election last August which was followed by a police crackdown on street protests
Lithuania, a ME Member state, reported an increase in illegal border crossings from neighboring Belarus and accused Minsk to bring in migrants from abroad and send them across the border.
“The EU will explore the possibility of restrictive measures targeting migrant smugglers who violate human rights or those who are otherwise involved in human trafficking”, Josep borrell Belarus said in a statement on Friday.
Lithuania and the EU accused Belarus this month of using migrants and refugees as a political weapon to pressure the EU over the bloc’s sanctions against Minsk.
“People who do not have the right to stay in the EU will be sent back. In this context, the EU and its Member States will take all necessary measures in accordance with EU and international law ” Borrell said, adding that the EU and its member states had already increased their support to protect the bloc’s borders.
Lithuania started building a 550 km (320 mile) razor wire barrier at its border with Belarus this month.
Brussels has imposed a series of sanctions on Belarus since a contested presidential election last August which was followed by a police crackdown on street protests