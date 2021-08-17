EU says it will only work with Taliban if rights are upheld

Josep Borrell declares that cooperation with the future Afghan government is conditional on respect for international rights and obligations.

The European Union will only cooperate with the Afghan government after the Taliban’s return to power if it respects fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevents the use of Afghan territory by “terrorist organizations”, the chief said. of the bloc’s foreign policy.

Josep Borrell set out the EU’s position in a statement following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul .

He said that in order to cope with “the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan”, the EU would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.

“Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditional on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the human rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities, as well as compliance with international obligations to Afghanistan, commitment to the fight against corruption and prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist organizations, ”the statement said.

Borrell called on all actors to allow safe and unhindered access of humanitarian aid to Afghan women, men and children in need, including the large number of internally displaced people.

“The EU calls on the Taliban to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances. The EU will also support Afghanistan’s neighbors to deal with the negative fallout, which is to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants, ”he added.

Borrell said the EU’s priority is to evacuate EU personnel and Afghan aides from Kabul.

“We have to get in touch with the authorities in Kabul… the Taliban won the war, so we will have to talk to them,” he said at a press conference after the meeting.

Starting a dialogue quickly was necessary to avert a potential migration catastrophe and humanitarian crisis, Borrell said.