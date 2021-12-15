World
EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster – Times of India
THE HAGUE: The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose is given.
“The EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) concluded that a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Janssen can be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 and over, ”the watchdog said in a statement, using the vaccine’s trade name.
