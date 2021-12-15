World

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute

THE HAGUE: The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose is given.
“The EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) concluded that a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Janssen can be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 and over, ”the watchdog said in a statement, using the vaccine’s trade name.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

“The soul of the Congolese”: the Rumba added to the UNESCO heritage list

1 hour ago

Hong Kong researchers find that two doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine are inadequate against Omicron.

3 hours ago

Jacob Zuma: South African court orders return to prison of ex-president

5 hours ago

‘Hopeless’: Australian restaurants and cafes struggle to fill jobs

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button