World
EU regulator meets to assess J & J’s unique coup on Covid-19 – Times of India
AMSTERDAM: The European Medicines Agency was meeting on Thursday to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine should be licensed, a decision that would give the European Union a fourth vaccine approved to try to curb the pandemic in the middle of a blocked inoculation campaign.
The Amsterdam-based European regulator is due to convene its expert committee in the morning to assess data on J&J vaccines.
A decision on whether the agency recommends that shooting be allowed across the 27-nation bloc could come in the afternoon.
The EMA has already approved Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The United States Food and Drug Administration approved J&J firing in late February.
Health experts hope that having a single-dose vaccine will speed up efforts to immunize the world against Covid-19, especially given the arrival of disturbing new variants in recent months.
The EU has struggled to rapidly disseminate vaccines and immunize its most vulnerable citizens. It ranks far behind countries including Israel, Brittany, Chile and the United States.
Europe recorded 1 million new cases of Covid-19 last week, a 9% increase from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week drop in new infections.
The European office of the World Health Organization has blamed the outbreak in part on variants of the virus, including one first identified in Britain and believed to be 50% more transmissible.
A massive study across three continents found the J&J vaccine to be 85% effective in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
This protection has remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where variants have been identified that appear to be less sensitive to other licensed vaccines, including the one manufactured by AstraZeneca.
J&J is also seeking emergency authorization for its vaccine in Britain and by the World Health Organization.
The company hopes to manufacture around 1 billion doses this year. The vaccine has also been approved for use in Bahrain and Canada.
The Amsterdam-based European regulator is due to convene its expert committee in the morning to assess data on J&J vaccines.
A decision on whether the agency recommends that shooting be allowed across the 27-nation bloc could come in the afternoon.
The EMA has already approved Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The United States Food and Drug Administration approved J&J firing in late February.
Health experts hope that having a single-dose vaccine will speed up efforts to immunize the world against Covid-19, especially given the arrival of disturbing new variants in recent months.
The EU has struggled to rapidly disseminate vaccines and immunize its most vulnerable citizens. It ranks far behind countries including Israel, Brittany, Chile and the United States.
Europe recorded 1 million new cases of Covid-19 last week, a 9% increase from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week drop in new infections.
The European office of the World Health Organization has blamed the outbreak in part on variants of the virus, including one first identified in Britain and believed to be 50% more transmissible.
A massive study across three continents found the J&J vaccine to be 85% effective in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
This protection has remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where variants have been identified that appear to be less sensitive to other licensed vaccines, including the one manufactured by AstraZeneca.
J&J is also seeking emergency authorization for its vaccine in Britain and by the World Health Organization.
The company hopes to manufacture around 1 billion doses this year. The vaccine has also been approved for use in Bahrain and Canada.
Source link