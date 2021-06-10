EU promises firm response as Brexit tensions rise again

BRUSSELS (AP) – Senior EU officials on Thursday pledged to use whatever measures are available to ensure the UK lives up to the terms of its Brexit deal with the bloc as tensions rise over trade involving Northern Ireland.

“It is essential to implement what we have decided. It is a question of the rule of law ”, declared the President of the European Council Charles Michel. “We will use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that we defend our interests and protect the integrity of the single market.”

In order to defuse the conflict, Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of a summit of the great powers of the Group of Seven in England.

The line focuses on the provisions of the Brexit deal that essentially created a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. It angered many pro-UK residents of the territory who reject anything that threatens their status within the UK

The ‘Northern Ireland Protocol’ was designed to keep the peace there by ensuring that trade with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member country, continues to flow freely after the Great Britain leaves. Brittany from the boulder. Protocol requires Britain to check certain goods shipped to the region from elsewhere in the UK

Earlier this year, Britain unilaterally delayed some of those inspections, saying it needed more time to put the right systems in place. The EU threatened legal action for what it saw as a violation of Britain’s international obligations. Now the UK government is considering further delays.

Von der Leyen told reporters that the EU has “shown flexibility, we will be flexible, but the protocol and the withdrawal agreement (Brexit) must be fully implemented”.

She said the EU is “determined to do everything to maintain peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is important that there is a deep respect for the protocol, that we protect it. “

Von der Leyen said the bloc would not hesitate to use remedies provided for in the Brexit deal, including referral of the dispute to an arbitration panel, which could strike the UK with financial sanctions, or by the EU imposing punitive tariffs on imports of goods from Britain.