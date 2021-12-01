EU plans to sanction Belarus, Syrian airlines over migrant crisis

EU member states are expected to approve sanctions against 17 people and 11 entities this week over the migrant crisis the bloc blames in Minsk, sources told Bloomberg.

The Belarusian national airline Belavia and the Syrian company Cham Wings Airlines are among the entities that the European Union plans to sanction for a migrant crisis that the bloc blames in Minsk.

EU member states are expected to approve sanctions against 17 people and 11 entities this week, according to two people familiar with the measures, who asked not to be identified because the decision is not yet public. Nitrogen fertilizer producer Grodno Azot and oil producer Belarusneft, as well as Belarusian border officials and judges, are also on the list, one of the people said.

In addition, a senior US State Department official said the Biden administration would unveil a new sanctions package against Belarus “very soon” that has been coordinated with European countries. The manager, who asked not to be identified to discuss the plans ahead of an announcement, declined to give details.

EU accuses President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating crisis involving thousands in the Middle East in retaliation for growing sanctions imposed by the bloc for its crackdown on opposition protests following disputed presidential election from last year. The Belarusian leader told migrants last week he would not block their attempts to enter EU member states Poland and Lithuania.

Last month, the EU approved new powers that allow it to sanction people and entities involved in human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

–With help from Nick Wadhams.