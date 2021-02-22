World
EU on Myanmar coup: EU warns Myanmar and considers sanctions against Russia for repression | World News – Times of India
BRUSSELS: EU on Monday warned Myanmar’s military leaders it was “ready” to impose sanctions for their coup, as foreign ministers meeting in Brussels also considered targeting those responsible for the crackdown Russian vs. Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny.
Senior diplomats from the 27-nation bloc were faced with a full schedule of talks that will also include a wide-ranging video conference with the new US secretary of state. Antony blink.
Shortly after the meeting, ministers issued a statement on Myanmar, declaring that “the EU is ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible for the military coup and their economic interests”.
They called for “a de-escalation of the current crisis” triggered by the February 1 coup by the Myanmar military and demanded that the overthrown civilian government be re-established.
As they took a last-ditch stance on Myanmar, they were expected to pull the trigger on sanctions against Russian officials for jailed opposition leader Navalny and the crackdown on his supporters.
Such a move would come two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was caught in a diplomatic ambush in Moscow that angered member states.
Capitals plan to use the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime for the first time to strike those responsible for Russia’s crackdown with asset freezes and visa bans, diplomats said .
Borrell called for a “united and determined” response from the bloc when he arrived for the meeting.
“It is clear that Russia is on a path of confrontation with the European Union,” he said.
– Targeted sanctions – Diplomats said they expected a political agreement to be reached on sanctioning officials – with the list of names to be worked out in the coming days.
“There is a very large majority in favor of adopting new sanctions,” Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said.
Two of Navalny’s closest associates called for the targeting of Putin’s closest allies during a meeting with eight EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Sunday.
But European diplomats say only those directly involved in the crackdown can be targeted because the list must withstand any legal challenge.
Moods towards Moscow have hardened following Borrell’s disastrous trip to Russia, in which Moscow announced the expulsion of three European diplomats and rejected cooperation talks.
The EU has already hit Russia with waves of sanctions on annexing Crimea in 2014 and fueling Moscow in the war in Ukraine.
In October, the bloc slapped six officials on a blacklist over poisoning Navalny with Novichok, a nerve agent.
President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent national critic was jailed this month for almost three years after returning to Russia after being treated in Germany.
His conviction sparked protests across the country that saw security forces armed with batons detaining thousands of people.
– Venezuelan blacklist – In addition, the official said ministers should place around 30 members of the Venezuelan president Nicolas madurothe diet on a blacklist.
The lists would target those involved in the December elections that the EU refused to recognize and broader human rights violations, the official said.
The ongoing crackdown in Belarus is expected to emerge as the EU debates whether to introduce a fourth round of sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.
Ministers are also expected to discuss China’s crackdown on Hong Kong and see whether the EU needs to step up its response as Beijing tightens its grip.
The focus will be on cooperation when America’s top diplomat Blinken joins his first full talks with the bloc, with all sides seeking to end the tensions of the Trump era.
The discussion is likely to range from a common approach with common adversaries like Russia and China to the urgent question of trying to bring the United States back into the Iran deal.
The EU is currently seeking to negotiate a meeting between Washington, Tehran and other signatories – including Moscow – to try and find a way to save the deal after Trump abandoned it in 2018.
