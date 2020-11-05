EU officials slam Trump for prematurely claiming victory and spreading false information

European officials, totally incredulous in the face of the chaos surrounding the Presidential election in the United States, have been desperately trying to stay out of this in recent months.

“We don’t want anything to do with your fucked up elections,” official said in Kiev told BuzzFeed News last week, summing up the feelings of an anxious continent that has seen its alliance with the United States eroded under President Donald Trump.

But after the the president declared victory prematurely Within hours of the polls closing, pushing false allegations of mass fraud, many of America’s closest allies could no longer remain silent.

While several states have yet to be officially decided on Wednesday morning, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called for US elections “a very explosive situation“And warned of the possibility of a” constitutional crisis “.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was slightly more optimistic, urging patience and saying the UK has full confidence in the checks and balances of the US electoral process.

“We must be patient and wait and see who wins the American elections,” he said. tweeted, warning that it is “important that the process has sufficient time to reach a conclusion.”

Not everyone was so held back. Alexander Stubb, former Prime Minister of Finland, called the election a “stress test” for American democracy. “I still want to believe in [the] resilience of its democratic institutions, but I’m worried about the speech we just heard from @realDonaldTrump, ”he tweeted.

Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister of Scotland, also tweeted his worry and ostensibly took a hit at Trump’s party. “Crucial hours and days ahead for the integrity of American democracy,” she said. “Hopefully we start to hear the voices of Republicans who understand the importance of this.”

Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa appeared to be the only European Union leader or senior official to openly support Trump, whose wife was born in the central European country.

“It’s pretty clear the Americans voted @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for # 4moreyears,” he wrote on Twitter, which prompted the social network to label it as disinformation.