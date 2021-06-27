EU must show flexibility on Northern Ireland protocol, says Northern Ireland secretary

UNITED KINGDOM, London: June 27, 2021 Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is interviewed before going to the Andrew Marr Show at Broadcasting House. – Tejas Sandhu / Story Picture Agency

The EU must base its remarks on the flexibility of the Northern Ireland Protocol with stocks, Brandon Lewis said.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has made it clear that the government will act to “rectify” the “great disruption” caused by post-Brexit trade deals in the Irish Sea.

Mr. Lewis blamed the problems attributed to the protocol to the “purist” Implementation.

However, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin insisted that EU leaders had no desire to implement trade restrictions that “made no sense” and were ready to resolve the dispute over the protocol.

The Taoiseach, Mr Martin, said the UK needed to show a similar will to find workable solutions and expressed concern that “home politics” in Britain stood in the way.

Their comments come amid ongoing talks between the UK and the EU to find ways to reduce the burden of paperwork needed to get goods from Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mr Lewis told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: ‘We have to make sure that we deliver for people in Northern Ireland, that we get the flexibility to ensure that people in Northern Ireland have the same experience as everywhere elsewhere in the UK, in terms of the ability to receive products and goods.

“Now it’s a two-way street and the EU needs to show the flexibility it keeps talking about.”

The protocol, which was agreed by the EU and the UK as a means of maintaining the free movement of the land border on the island of Ireland, created a series of new controls and restrictions on goods transiting from British mainland to Northern Ireland.

A ban on UK chilled meats entering Northern Ireland is due to come into effect this week, though the EU has indicated its willingness to accede to a UK request to extend a three-month temporary exemption from the ban to provide space to try to find an alternative solution.

Mr Lewis later told Times Radio he was “cautiously optimistic” that the three-month extension would be granted, but said the UK had yet to receive a formal response from the UK on Sunday. EU on request.

“We are getting very close to the deadline now and we have not yet officially received a response from the EU,” he said.

“They have to come back to us. I hope they come back in a positive way.”

Martin said the EU would respond favorably, but said the UK government should therefore be “reciprocated” in its efforts to resolve protocol issues.

He said there was a “will” among European leaders to find resolutions.

“They don’t want to impose restrictions that don’t make sense, but they also want to see that same sense of determination on the part of the UK government, and I made that point to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” he said. said Mr. Martin told RTE.

The Taoiseach suggested that “domestic politics” in the UK had hampered efforts to reach consensus.

“I think sometimes domestic politics can get in the way of what is attractive in terms of bringing together various issues concerning Europe in Britain,” he said.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic is due to appear before a Stormont committee on Monday to answer questions about the EU’s position on the protocol.