EU leaders agree to donate 100 million doses of vaccine

BRUSSELS (AP) – EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the poorest countries by the end of the year, as supplies increase regularly across Europe.

Gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit, the 27 leaders supported a text in which they pledge to continue their efforts “to increase global vaccine production capacities to meet global needs”.

The leaders also called “to intensify work to ensure equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines” and reiterated their support for the UN-backed COVAX program. COVAX aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for income countries.

The program suffered a major setback last week when its largest supplier, the Serum Institute of India, announced it would likely no longer export vaccines until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 crisis on the subcontinent.

Leaders acknowledged that vaccination had finally resumed across their continent after a painfully slow start compared to successful campaigns in the United States, Britain and Israel. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented data to leaders suggesting 300 million doses will have been delivered to the region by the end of May, with around 46% of the adult population in the bloc of 450 million receiving at least a first dose. vaccine.

But as vaccination campaigns continue to advance in the Western world, the poorest countries are struggling to obtain supplies. At a health summit in Rome last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said nearly 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine had been administered in more than 180 countries around the world. Yet only 0.3% were in low-income countries, while richer countries administered around 85%.

In addition to donating vaccines, leaders pledged to help countries in need expand vaccine production locally.

It was not known which vaccines from the EU portfolio would be given. Coronavirus vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the blockade’s medicines regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The deal came after the United States said earlier this month it would share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world, in addition to a prior commitment to share around 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Leaders also welcomed the compromise reached last week with European Union lawmakers to launch COVID-19 certificates ahead of the peak of the summer vacation, a move to boost travel and tourism following restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU plans to make cross-border passes operational by July 1. They will be delivered to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, as well as those who have tested negative for the virus or have proof that they have recovered from COVID-19, and should be used. to avoid quarantines and other tests on arrival.

Raf Casert contributed to this story.

