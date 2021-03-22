EU imposes sanctions on 4 Chinese officials for Uyghur abuse – Times of India

Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational training center in Huocheng County, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China (Reuters)

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of being responsible for abuses against Uyghur Muslims as part of a series of measures targeting alleged perpetrators of human rights violations in the world, despite warnings that Beijing could strike back.

The four are senior officials from the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The sanctions involve a freeze of their assets in the EU and their travel ban in the bloc. European citizens and businesses are not allowed to provide them with financial assistance.

China initially denied the existence of Uyghur detention camps in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, but has since described them as centers for vocational training and re-education for those exposed to radical jihadist thought. Officials deny all charges of human rights violations in the northwest region.

Xinjiang had been a hotbed of anti-government violence, but Beijing says its massive security crackdown has brought peace in recent years.