EU Green Week: Food packaging essential for realizing Europe’s Green Deal ambition

EU Green Week: Food packaging is essential part of reach Europe Green accord ambition

Food production is responsible for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, but it is estimated today that about a third of all food produced in the world is wasted. This significant number represents 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions.1 Packaging helps protect food from damage and deterioration from transport to storage and from stores to our homes. The packaging therefore ensures that the resources used to produce food and the carbon footprint created are not wasted.

Food packaging is an integral part of the product it contains. With the increase in food demand, the need for sustainable packaging solutions is also increasing for consumers in Europe and globally. Food packaging is essential for the protection and availability of food. CrucialIYes, this is part of the solution to enable sustainable food systems, that the EU green agreement seeks to achieve.

This year’s EU Green Week focuses on the theme of pollution. The recently adopted EU zero pollution action plan aims to tackle the harmful effects of pollution on human health and the environment. This plan also includes the 2030 objective of reducing plastic waste and waste at sea by 50% as well as reducing the number of microplastics released into the environment by 30%.

When it comes to post-consumer packaging solutions, Huhtamaki is committed to ensuring that 100% of our products will be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. When it comes to emissions, we are also aiming for the use of 100% renewable energy and carbon neutral production by 2030. Evidence-based regulation and a legislative framework that provides an enabling environment for innovation are essential to achieve this. Through innovation and a focus on scientific evidence to find environmentally sustainable solutions, Huhtamaki can achieve these goals.

“Huhtamaki supports the EU’s Green Deal. We have an ambitious and comprehensive sustainable development program. Food packaging plays a key role in our food systems, ensuring the availability and protection of food while preventing food waste. At Huhtamaki, we believe that the environmental benefits of food packaging far outweigh its impacts. We also believe that a favorable legislative framework underpinned by better regulation will support innovation and the circular economy. To reduce the impacts of post-consumer packaging, we are committed to further increasing the recyclability of our products and to collaborating throughout the value chain to strengthen collection and recycling solutions ”, said Charles Héaulmé, CEO and president of Huhtamaki.

Huhtamaki is committed to a resource efficient circular economy. Food packaging is part of the solution to ensure sustainable food systems and to achieve the EU’s Green Deal.

About Huhtamaki:

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, promoting wellness and convenience. Our innovative products protect food and drink on the go and on the shelves, ensuring hygiene and safety, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We participate in the United Nations Global Compact and, since 2020, we have received an MSCI ESG rating of A, on a scale of AAA CCC. To play our role in managing climate change, we are committed to setting scientific goals as part of the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki received the silver medal by EcoVadis for sustainability performance.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage, we operate in 36 countries and 81 locations around the world. Our Care Dare Deliver values ​​guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our net sales in 2020 totaled 3.3 billion euros. The Huhtamaki group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamaki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out how we protect food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

