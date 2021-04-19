World
EU foreign ministers speak amid uproar over Ukraine and Navalny – Times of India
BRUSSELS: European Union On Monday, foreign ministers assessed the bloc’s strategy towards Russia following the military build-up on Ukraineborders and amid the weakened health of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
On top of that, the diplomatic standoff between the EU member state, the Czech Republic and Russia, over the tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions following Prague’s accusation that Moscow was involved in the explosion of an ammunition depot in 2014, adds new tensions between the two parties.
Diplomats have said there is little or no chance of immediate further sanctions against Moscow, but they will seek to exert pressure nonetheless. In Germany, some politicians have called for an end to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia.
And over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron said that while dialogue with Russia is essential, “clear red lines”, with possible sanctions, must also be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine. .
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has previously criticized the Kremlin for his arrest and Navalny’s treatment on Sunday and insisted he should have access to medical professionals he trusts.
“Overall, relations with Russia are not improving, but on the contrary, tension is increasing on various fronts,” Borrell said in a statement ahead of Monday’s meeting.
At the same time, the 27 foreign ministers will have a video conference with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to highlight the West’s support for the government, amid the escalating tensions in the east of the country and the build-up Russian troops across the border.
On Sunday, Kuleba called for stronger Western support, saying “words of support are not enough”. Kuleba has spoken to his Baltic counterparts who are expected to support his appeal at Monday’s meeting.
“We call on Russia to withdraw its troops,” Borrell said.
More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. The EU strongly opposed annexation, but could not do anything about it.
Efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled and violations of a fragile truce have become more frequent in recent weeks in Ukraine’s eastern industrial center known as Donbass.
