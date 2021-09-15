EU Director-General warns of “pandemic of the unvaccinated”

By Marine Strauss and Gabriela Baczynska

September 15 (Reuters) – The pace of COVID-19 vaccination must be stepped up around the world to avoid “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the European Union’s chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday .

Ursula von der Leyen’s second ‘State of the Union’ speech since taking office as President of the European Commission comes after two years that have tested the bloc’s resilience with the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp economic slowdown and tensions over Brexit.

“Let’s make sure this doesn’t turn into an unvaccinated pandemic,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

Announcing a further donation of 200 million additional doses by the middle of next year, von der Leyen said she was also concerned about the variation in vaccination rates between EU member states.

“Next year will be another test of character,” she said.

By the end of August, 70% of the adult population in the EU-27 countries had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This marked a step after a slow start, but also masked big differences between EU countries.

As of mid-April, 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to EU citizens.

Nineteen EU member states would recover their economies to pre-pandemic levels this year, the rest next year, she said.

Von der Leyen, wore a mask emblazoned with the circle of 12 gold stars of the EU flag, saluting lawmakers in the assembly ahead of his speech with punches.

The former German defense minister has put the fight against climate change at the top of her agenda, with bold steps for the EU to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, as well as a digital transformation of its economy.

Critics say it has broken promises to make the commission more “geopolitical” as the EU struggles to assert its influence in foreign affairs. (Report by Jan Strupcewzki, Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska, Yves Herman, written by Ingrid Melander, edited by John Chalmers)