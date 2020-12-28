World
EU Covid Marathon vaccination starts unevenly – Times of India
BRUSSELS / FRANKFURT: The EU campaign to vaccinate Europeans against Covid-19 has started unevenly in what will be a marathon effort to administer vaccines to enough of the 450 million people in the bloc to defeat the viral pandemic.
The vaccination campaign kicked off this weekend, with health workers and residents of nursing homes across the block among the first to receive Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, which must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures.
There was an initial hiccup: Officials in southern Germany said on Monday they would dump around 1,000 doses after finding they had not been properly cooled. Temperature checks also caused a delay in delivery Spain.
In Italy, meanwhile, some politicians have complained that Germany – the EU’s largest member state and home to BioNTech – could get more than its fair share of hits.
Start-up issues are an early test of the EU’s decision to jointly procure vaccines, which has left the bloc behind the US, Brittany, Israel and Swiss in the approval and administration of the first vaccines.
The EU is expected to receive its 12.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by New Year’s Day, with distribution of 200 million doses to its 27 member countries to be completed by next September. The course of vaccination requires two doses.
Talks are underway to agree the delivery of an additional 100 million optional doses under the sealed deal with the two companies, according to the EU.
The EU has sealed deals with other drugmakers besides Pfizer, including Moderna and AstraZeneca, for more than two billion doses in total. He wants to vaccinate all adults by the end of next year.
Stay cool
As well as being the first Covid-19 vaccine to be administered across the EU, the Pfizer vaccine is also particularly tricky to handle. For long term storage, it should be frozen at around minus 70 Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit). It can be thawed for a few days before using, but even then it should be kept cool.
In southern Germany, officials said they would not use certain shots after temperature trackers showed they may not have been cooled sufficiently.
“There were doubts as to whether the cold chain was maintained at all times,” said Christian Meissner, district administrator for the Bavarian town of Lichtenfels. “BioNTech said the vaccine was probably correct, but ‘probably correct’ was not enough,” he told Reuters TV.
In Spain, the delivery of a new batch of Pfizer was delayed by a day to Tuesday due to a temperature control issue that has now been resolved, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.
Maria Asuncion Ojeda, resident of MadridThe Ballesol Parque Almansa nursing home was always delighted to have been one of the first beneficiaries of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I wanted to do it because this is the only way to solve this problem,” the 87-year-old said on Monday, a day after Spain began vaccinating residents of health centers and their staff.
Fair shares
The EU distributes jointly purchased vaccines on a pro rata basis to 27 member states based on their population, while European countries have also made their own agreements to purchase additional doses separately.
In Italy, some politicians have said Germany appeared to be getting more than its fair share, at least in the highly symbolic initial deployment.
“The counts don’t add up,” Italian virologist Roberto Burioni said on Twitter, pointing to reports in Germany that day one deliveries totaled 150,000 doses while other EU countries did not. received only 10,000.
An official familiar with vaccine distribution in Germany said each of Germany’s 16 federal states received 10,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine before the start of the vaccination campaign weekend.
An Italian journalist asked about the supplies at a German government press conference. A German health ministry official responded that Berlin had signed a separate agreement for 30 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
