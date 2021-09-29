EU court overturns Moroccan trade deals on Western Sahara

Morocco did not have the consent of the people of Western Sahara necessary for trade treaties, a European Union tribunal ruled.

A European Union court on Wednesday overturned the EU-Morocco trade agreements on agriculture and fisheries, saying they were concluded without the consent of the people of Western Sahara.

The EU and Morocco issued a joint statement reiterating that they will act to ensure the continuity of bilateral trade.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in the statement that they “will take the necessary measures to ensure the legal framework ensuring the continuation and stability of trade between the EU and the Morocco”.

The EU is the Kingdom of North Africa’s largest trading partner and the largest foreign investor, according to the 27-member bloc.

Morocco and Spain are the countries most affected by the decision of the European Court.

Morocco is set to lose 52 million euros ($ 60 million) per year, for four years, just from the one canceled fisheries agreement. The original pact would have enabled 128 vessels from 11 EU countries to fish in the waters off the West African coast. Ninety-two of these ships are Spanish.

Western Sahara, a region rich in minerals, is a major point of contention for the North African nation. Rabat sees Western Sahara as its own territory, but neighboring Algeria has supported a Western Sahara independence movement known as the Polisario Front.

The Polisario has demanded independence for the region since the end of Spanish colonial rule in 1975.

“EU states and the UK have been complicit in the inclusion of Western Sahara in trade deals with Morocco, legitimizing and providing material support for the Moroccan occupation – in violation of international law,” War on Want, a non-profit organization focused on social justice, said in a statement following the European Court’s ruling.

EU states have a legal obligation to stop normalizing, entrenching and profiting from the occupation, added War on Want.

In 1991, Morocco and the Polisario Front agreed to a ceasefire negotiated by the United Nations which also invited a mission to monitor the peace.

Pro-Polisario activists have always sought to challenge EU trade deals with Morocco in court, as they include the desert region.

The EU General Court, the second highest chamber in the bloc, ruled on Wednesday that the Polisario Front was “internationally recognized as a representative of the people of Western Sahara”, and that the bloc had not consented to the Saharawi people before conclude the agreements with Morocco.

Oubi Bachir, the representative of the Polisario to the EU, celebrated “a great victory for the cause of the desert” in a message on Twitter.

The court said the cancellation of the agreements would not take effect immediately, but only after the two-month period to appeal or after a possible decision if an appeal has been filed.

Morocco offered autonomy to Western Sahara, but Algeria and the Polisario Front rejected it. They insist on a referendum that promises independence.

The United States recognized Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara last year, and more than 20 nations, mostly African and Arab, have opened consulates in the territory.

The European Court of Justice ruled in February 2018 that a fisheries agreement between the EU and Morocco could not include the waters off Western Sahara.