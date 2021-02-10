EU countries unite ahead of WhatsApp and Skype privacy talks

The decision of the members of the European Union to take a common position in the negotiations on the protection of privacy represents the end of a three-year impasse.

On Wednesday, European Union countries agreed to take a common position in upcoming negotiations with EU lawmakers and the European Commission on planned privacy rules governing Facebook’s WhatsApp and Microsoft’s Skype, ending a three-year stalemate.

The European Commission proposed its ePrivacy regulation in 2017, which would subject WhatsApp and Skype to the same rules as telecommunications providers and restrict user tracking in order to provide personalized advertising.

The proposal, which aims to create a level playing field between internet players and telecommunications providers, needs input from the European Parliament and EU countries before it can be passed as law for the bloc. from 27 countries.

While EU lawmakers quickly agreed on a common position, countries have so far failed to find common ground due to disagreements over cookie rules, consent requirements; and provisions on the detection and removal of child pornography.

“The path to the Council’s position has not been easy, but we now have a mandate that strikes a good balance between a strong protection of the privacy of individuals and the promotion of the development of new technologies and innovation.” , said Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos. in a report.

Portugal holds the rotating EU presidency until mid-2021.

EU countries have agreed that the rules would allow the processing of metadata for purposes such as fraud detection and traffic management, responding to a key demand from the telecommunications industry, which wants to use the location data of the network for intelligent transport services as a potential source of money.

“We believe that a flexible and risk-based approach to the processing of communication metadata will be essential to ensure that telecommunications operators can innovate and participate in the data economy on an equal footing with other digital players” , said the lobby group of the European Association of Telecommunications Network Operators. in a report.

The technology lobby group, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, pointed out some shortcomings.

“This includes the scope of the rules for connected devices and online communications, and how to fix inconsistent enforcement across the EU,” its director of public policy, Alexandre Roure, said in a statement.