EU condemns arrest of Navalny and his supporters but fails to act yet

In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute poisoning of Mr. Navalny in August with Novichok, a deadly nerve agent created in Russia during Soviet times.

In the latest sign of how Mr. Navalny’s campaign rocked the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Monday made the unusual decision to respond personally. Mr Putin has denied a detailed report by Mr Navalny and his team that was released last week, after he was jailed, on the president’s alleged “palace” on the Black Sea. The video has been viewed over 86 million times on YouTube, highlighting the vulnerability of the Kremlin on the internet, which is mostly uncensored in Russia.

“None of what is described as my property there has ever belonged to me or my relatives, and never has,” Mr Putin said during a televised video conference with university students. The video alleged that the vast and lavish property, which would include vineyards and an underground hockey rink, was controlled by friends and close associates of Mr Putin who held it to himself.

Mr Putin said he did not have time to watch Mr Navalny’s 113-minute film in its entirety, but did watch clips of it. He dismissed it, quoting a line from “The Twelve Chairs”, one of the first Soviet novels: “Girls are boring.” Mr Putin has used this line at least once before – to dismiss US allegations of a chemical weapon attack by the Syrian government in 2017.

The threats of new sanctions will surely be used by Russian state media to portray Mr. Navalny as a plant or tool of the West. Over the weekend, TV reports highlighted tweets from Mr Borrell and other Western officials as evidence Mr Navalny was working against Russian interests.