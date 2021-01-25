EU condemns arrest of Navalny and his supporters but fails to act yet
BRUSSELS – Despite pressure from some European Union countries on Monday to further sanction Russia after the arrest of Kremlin critic Aleksei A. Navalny and thousands of his supporters, the bloc’s top foreign policy official will go ahead with a visit to Moscow early next month and meet with Russian officials first.
The official, Josep Borrell Fontelles, will pressure the Russian government to release Navalny, according to diplomats in Brussels, and if not, further sanctions are possible. The decision was taken at a rare face-to-face meeting of the 27 European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.
Mr Borrell’s trip to meet his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov, is scheduled for after February 2, when Mr Navalny faces a hearing that could send him to jail for several years. His supporters called on people to take to the streets again on Sunday, two days before the hearing.
Speaking at a press conference, Borrell said foreign ministers condemned the Russian crackdown on Navalny and his supporters and called for their release. He said he would be happy to meet Navalny, and his situation would be discussed during his visit, but the trip was mainly to discuss strategic relations with Russia ahead of a summit of EU leaders in March. .
European leaders are “ready to react” and to act “according to the circumstances,” Borrell said. Although foreign ministers differed on how to respond to Moscow, no concrete proposal has been made, so there is no need to make decisions now, he said.
Tens of thousands of Russians rallied for Mr Navalny on the streets of more than 100 Russian cities last Saturday in the biggest protests the country had seen since at least 2017. Several thousand were arrested and sometimes beaten, sparking protests from the new Biden administration as well as from European countries.
European diplomats discussed imposing new sanctions on Russia on Monday after pressure from several capitals for a hard line, but decided to wait to see what will happen to Mr. Navalny and the outcome of Mr. Borrell.
In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute poisoning of Mr. Navalny in August with Novichok, a deadly nerve agent created in Russia during Soviet times.
In the latest sign of how Mr. Navalny’s campaign rocked the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Monday made the unusual decision to respond personally. Mr Putin has denied a detailed report by Mr Navalny and his team that was released last week, after he was jailed, on the president’s alleged “palace” on the Black Sea. The video has been viewed over 86 million times on YouTube, highlighting the vulnerability of the Kremlin on the internet, which is mostly uncensored in Russia.
“None of what is described as my property there has ever belonged to me or my relatives, and never has,” Mr Putin said during a televised video conference with university students. The video alleged that the vast and lavish property, which would include vineyards and an underground hockey rink, was controlled by friends and close associates of Mr Putin who held it to himself.
Mr Putin said he did not have time to watch Mr Navalny’s 113-minute film in its entirety, but did watch clips of it. He dismissed it, quoting a line from “The Twelve Chairs”, one of the first Soviet novels: “Girls are boring.” Mr Putin has used this line at least once before – to dismiss US allegations of a chemical weapon attack by the Syrian government in 2017.
The threats of new sanctions will surely be used by Russian state media to portray Mr. Navalny as a plant or tool of the West. Over the weekend, TV reports highlighted tweets from Mr Borrell and other Western officials as evidence Mr Navalny was working against Russian interests.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan to criticize the U.S. response to the pro-Navalny protests. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said that the support the State Department had expressed for Navalny amounted to “direct interference in the internal affairs of our country”.
New focus on Russia extends to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, owned by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and 94% complete, which the United States is trying to stop with imposed sanctions to companies helping to lay the last miles of pipe. The Biden administration has confirmed Washington’s opposition to the pipeline on the grounds that it benefits the Russian state, harms Ukraine and Poland’s revenues, and makes Germany more dependent on Russian natural gas.
The Russians prepare to lay pipes near Denmark with Russian-owned ships, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to insist that the pipeline is a commercial enterprise and will go ahead, despite the poisoning and arrest of Mr. Navalny.
Berlin hopes to resolve the issue with Washington through negotiations with the Biden administration, but it is possible that a solution will include at least a temporary suspension of the project.
EU foreign ministers are also under pressure to further sanction Turkey for its violation of waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus with warships and a vessel intended for natural gas exploration. They resisted as Germany tried to initiate talks between Turkey and Greece over the dispute, which flared dangerously last summer and remains unstable.
As EU ministers met on Monday, Greek and Turkish diplomats also gathered in Istanbul for the first talks in five years aimed at resolving their long-standing maritime border dispute. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had a good relationship with former President Donald J. Trump, is also seeking to build better relations with the Biden administration.
Even when they sit down to discuss, officials do not agree on what to discuss. Greece wants the conversation to be limited to the delimitation of the countries’ continental shelves and the corresponding energy rights – at the center of last summer’s dispute.
But Turkey also wants other points of disagreement to be on the table, including the status of certain Aegean islands and the rights of the Greek Muslim minority in Thrace.
At his press conference, Mr Borrell also said ministers expected Britain to grant full diplomatic status to EU representatives and looked forward to working with the new administration. Biden.
“Be sure we will coordinate a lot, a lot better than in the past,” he said.
Steven Erlanger reported from Brussels and Anton Troianovsky from Moscow. Reporting was provided by Melissa Eddy from Berlin and Niki Kitsantonis from Athens.
