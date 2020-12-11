World
EU chief: Brexit non-trade deal now more likely than deal | World News – Times of India
BRUSSELS / LONDON: Brittany is now more likely to leave the European Unionthe orbit of December 31 without a trade deal only with a deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the bloc’s 27 national leaders on Friday. EU official said.
The UK left the EU in January but remains an informal member until December 31, when it will finally leave the bloc’s orbit after 48 years. Both sides say they want a trade deal but negotiations are deadlocked.
After the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that there was “a strong possibility” that a deal would not be reached, von der Leyen said the likelihood of a no-deal had increased.
“The likelihood of a no deal is higher than an agreement,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity on the message von der Leyen gave to leaders at a summit European in Brussels.
Johnson and von der Leyen have given negotiators until Sunday evening to break the deadlock over fishing rights and allow Britain to be punished if in the future it deviates from bloc rules.
“The situation is difficult. The main obstacles remain,” the EU official said of von der Leyen’s message. “To see by Sunday if an agreement is possible.”
The pound fell, stocks fell and implied volatility rose as investors began to assess the risk of a chaotic five-year Brexit crisis ending. The pound fell 0.8% against the dollar to $ 1.3190 before recovering somewhat.
A no-trade deal with Brexit would hurt the economies of northern Europe, send shockwaves through financial markets, squeeze borders and wreak havoc on the delicate supply chains that stretch across the country. ‘Europe and beyond.
Most of the big investment banks still say a deal is their central prediction, but some investors recall that Wall Street and the City of London were ill-prepared for the 2016 referendum because few people thought the Great Brittany would vote to leave.
THEATRIC?
While some EU diplomats have cast Johnson’s rhetoric as theater In a bid to wrest a deal and please its domestic Brexit supporters, British officials say London cannot accept the EU’s demands and warn that a no-deal is being considered.
British Culture Secretary Oliver dowden said there was still a chance of a deal but added that no British leader could agree to the EU’s demands.
“Still, I think there is a significant possibility that we can get this deal,” Dowden, who voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum, told Sky News. may have no price. ”
UK and EU negotiators seeking a new deal on nearly $ 1 trillion in annual trade have been stuck on two main issues for weeks: How many fish EU boats can take in UK waters and to what extent the EU can bind Britain to its rules in the future.
Trucks heading to the English port of Dover were piled for miles on Thursday.
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said the central bank’s ability to avoid any disruption or volatility in financial markets was limited after the end of Britain’s Brexit transition period – during which it remained in the EU’s single market and customs union – ending on December 31.
“I don’t want us to be in a situation, if that were to happen, where people say ‘well you haven’t done this and you haven’t done it’ but I have to say that there is a limit to what we can do, ”Bailey said at a press conference.
