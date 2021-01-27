EU border agency withdraws from Hungary for abuse of rights

Frontex informed the European Commission on Wednesday afternoon that it was suspending operations in Hungary, according to a spokesperson for the commission, the bloc’s executive arm. According to EU regulations, the decision to suspend operations rests entirely with Frontex and can be taken if there is good reason to believe that illegal actions are taking place in the member country.

The Warsaw-based agency is deploying the bloc’s first joint border guard force, and it purchases and leases high-tech equipment, including drones, which allow EU countries to monitor their borders. . But his most visible current job is to harness a pool of border guard teams from across the bloc and deploy them under his command to the borders of other EU countries when they need help.

Wednesday’s decision means that Frontex officers will no longer assist their Hungarian counterparts.

The agency, which has emerged in recent years as one of the best-funded in the bloc, itself faces a growing internal crisis as more and more evidence shows it has been complicit in human rights abuses. large-scale man in Greece, where the agency maintains a strong presence.

His leadership has come under harsh criticism from the institutions of the bloc and is being investigated by the EU’s anti-fraud agency, following allegations of harassment, bad allocation of funds and misconduct which led to an increasing exodus of staff.

An internal investigation into the agency’s involvement in Greek refoulements of asylum seekers to Turkey continues.

Frontex’s decision to suspend operations in Hungary is just the latest in a series of clashes between the European Union and Mr. Orban, which has shown some prowess in parrying the bloc’s efforts to sanction his government for rule of law violations.