EU border agency withdraws from Hungary for abuse of rights
BRUSSELS – Frontex, the European Union’s agency responsible for monitoring the Union’s external borders, announced on Wednesday that it was suspending operations in Hungary, which ignored a court ruling aimed at putting its asylum practices down in accordance with European Union law.
In a December 2020 judgment, the Court of Justice of the European Union determined that the Hungarian practice of denying protection to asylum seekers and sending them back to Serbia violates EU law.
But Hungary has refused to end its policy, known as ‘pushback’, and the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a Budapest-based human rights group, estimates that nearly 4,500 people have been deported. the country since last December, in direct contempt of the Court. decision.
Amidst this stalemate, Frontex decided to withdraw from Hungary, the first time the agency has left an EU member state.
“Frontex has suspended all operational activities on the ground in Hungary,” the agency said in a statement to the New York Times. “Our common efforts to protect the EU’s external borders can only be successful if we ensure that our cooperation and activities are fully compliant with EU laws.”
The Hungarian government has used the so-called pushback policy for years, putting the country at odds with the European Union.
Since the practice of refoulement was adopted by the Hungarian government in 2016, more than 50,000 asylum seekers have been deported, most of them returned to Serbia, according to the Hungarian Helsinki Committee. Many asylum seekers first arrive in Europe in Greece and then travel to Serbia to attempt to enter Western Europe via Hungary. The Hungarian government has declared Serbia a safe country for asylum seekers.
“It is not happening in the shadows, it is happening in the open,” said Andras Lederer, a senior advocacy official at the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, adding that Hungarian law enforcement has publicly shared data. statistics on their pushback efforts since the High Court ruling.
The European Union of 27 countries has itself struggled to develop a coherent common policy on migration, one of the most controversial issues in European policy since the 2015 refugee crisis, when the arrival of more than a million Syrian refugees fleeing the war at home triggered crises in many EU countries and was used as a political tool by the far right.
The issue of migration has become a lightning rod in the intensification of cultural wars in Europe, which right-wing populist leaders have loved to fight.
No one more than Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, who emerged as an anti-migration brand in the wake of the 2015 crisis.
Mr Orban’s government erected an electrified barbed wire fence along Hungary’s southern border with Serbia and pursued a series of policies that have made Hungary an inhospitable destination for asylum seekers. This included detaining asylum seekers in metal containers and automatically rejecting them if they left the guarded areas they lived in while their asylum applications were pending, a practice quashed by the EU High Court in May 2020.
The prime minister also argued that Europe’s response to the migration crisis was part of a conspiracy by billionaire George Soros and Brussels, and hinted that the goal was to replace the white Christian population of the Europe by Muslims.
The prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday’s Frontex decision.
At the end of December, a senior internal security adviser to Mr. Orban defended the country’s approach.
“Despite the many political attacks Hungary has faced as a result of its border protection actions, the government has, in the interest of the nation and with the support of the Hungarian population, always represented the migration policy that he has been leading since 2015, ”says adviser Gyorgy Bakondi.
Frontex informed the European Commission on Wednesday afternoon that it was suspending operations in Hungary, according to a spokesperson for the commission, the bloc’s executive arm. According to EU regulations, the decision to suspend operations rests entirely with Frontex and can be taken if there is good reason to believe that illegal actions are taking place in the member country.
The Warsaw-based agency is deploying the bloc’s first joint border guard force, and it purchases and leases high-tech equipment, including drones, which allow EU countries to monitor their borders. . But his most visible current job is to harness a pool of border guard teams from across the bloc and deploy them under his command to the borders of other EU countries when they need help.
Wednesday’s decision means that Frontex officers will no longer assist their Hungarian counterparts.
The agency, which has emerged in recent years as one of the best-funded in the bloc, itself faces a growing internal crisis as more and more evidence shows it has been complicit in human rights abuses. large-scale man in Greece, where the agency maintains a strong presence.
His leadership has come under harsh criticism from the institutions of the bloc and is being investigated by the EU’s anti-fraud agency, following allegations of harassment, bad allocation of funds and misconduct which led to an increasing exodus of staff.
An internal investigation into the agency’s involvement in Greek refoulements of asylum seekers to Turkey continues.
Frontex’s decision to suspend operations in Hungary is just the latest in a series of clashes between the European Union and Mr. Orban, which has shown some prowess in parrying the bloc’s efforts to sanction his government for rule of law violations.
A European Parliament vote in 2018 calling on other EU institutions to open a process to assess serious risks to the rule of law in Hungary has not progressed, and an attempt to strengthen the standards of the rule of law in member states as part of the bloc’s upcoming budget and coronavirus stimulus package were significantly diluted after objections from Hungary and Poland.
With the bloc’s political institutions less willing to grapple with Mr Orban over the rule of law, the role of the EU’s highest court in the fight against Hungary has become more pronounced.
In June 2020, the court beaten down another Hungarian law which imposed “discriminatory and unjustified restrictions” on Hungarian civil society organizations receiving funding from abroad. Instead of amending the legislation to bring it in line with EU law, the Hungarian government has started to enforce it.
Such disregard for the High Court’s rulings sets a dangerous precedent, rights advocate Mr Lederer said.
“This matches a pattern that started last year, which is, of course, extremely worrying,” he said. “Ultimately, the EU legal order is based on respect for final judgments of the Court.”
Monika Pronczuk reported from Brussels and Benjamin Novak from Budapest.
