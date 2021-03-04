EU bill aims to correct the gender pay gap
Urging member states to tackle gender pay gaps, the European Union on Thursday revealed details of a proposed law that would require companies to disclose gender pay gaps and give candidates access to salary information during job interviews. It would also be provide women with better tools to fight for equal pay.
The move comes as women workers around the world have been disproportionately affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, and this could lead to sanctions against companies that are not compliant.
The bill would also allow women to check whether they are being paid fairly compared to male colleagues. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, wants to give workers the opportunity to demand adequate compensation in cases of discrimination.
Under the bill, those who believe themselves to be victims could take action through independent monitors of compliance with the equal pay requirement. They could also lobby on gender-based wage grievances through workers’ representatives, individually or in groups.
“For equal pay, you need transparency,” said Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the committee, which pledged to make pay transparency binding. after taking office in December 2019. “Women need to know if their employers are treating them fairly. And when they don’t, they must have the power to fight back and get what they deserve.
Although theoretically the principle of equal pay for equal work is one of the founding values of the 27-nation European Union, the difference in pay between men and women doing the same work is 14.1 % and the difference between pensions is 30%, says the commission. According to European Institute for Gender Equality, a research group, female managers earn a quarter less than men.
Despite several efforts to enforce equal pay in practice, for more than 60 years it has seemed beyond the reach of women across the bloc, which touts itself as the beacon of human rights and equality. So far, only 10 European countries, including Austria, Germany, Italy and Sweden, have introduced national legislation on pay transparency.
The EU-wide bill must be approved by member countries and the European Parliament. There are concerns that it will be blocked by national governments, as happened with the European Commission’s proposal to in introduce gender quotas in management boards. Wary of these potential obstacles, Vera Jourova, the bloc’s top values and transparency official, called the compensation proposal “pure pragmatism and good economic calculations”, stressing that gender equality in the workplace benefits to businesses.
“We are seeing a fairly limited appetite on the part of some Member States, and surprisingly those that have already introduced such measures,” said Ms Jourova. “What gives me hope is that this is very necessary.”
Companies with more than 250 workers are expected to publicly disclose their gender pay gap, reflecting concern for small organizations, which have suffered a serious economic blow from the coronavirus.
“I am aware that this proposal in times of economic downturn and uncertainty caused by the pandemic may seem inappropriate to some,” said Helena Dalli, commissioner of the bloc for equality, stressing that the law was “duly proportionate”.
Under the bill, national governments would be obliged to punish companies that flout equal pay measures. Governments could decide on the sanctions imposed, including financial sanctions, which must be effective and proportionate, the commission said.
The proposal comes as researchers warn the virus could significantly delay women’s progress in the workplace. According to Women at Work Index 2020, compiled annually in 33 developed countries by PricewaterhouseCoopers, a consultancy firm, the economic damage from the pandemic, along with the impact of government policies, disproportionately affects women. This has reversed the steady trend of earnings for women in employment and has led to what the consultancy is calling a “shecession”.
Women’s rights groups have welcomed the commission’s initiative. “Information is power: pay transparency would allow employees to know the value of their work and negotiate wages accordingly,” said Carlien Scheele, director of the European Institute for Gender Equality. men and women. “It would help fight discrimination in the workplace, which can only be a boon for gender equality.”
Employers, aware of the proposal’s possible legal and economic repercussions, have been cautious in their assessment, blaming what they described as deep underlying reasons for gender inequalities.
“Reasonable pay transparency requirements may be part of the answer,” said Markus J. Beyrer, director of BusinessEurope, a lobbying group. “However, the key to improving gender equality is to tackle the root causes of inequalities, especially gender stereotypes, segregation in the labor market and insufficient child care.
Mr Beyrer declared that the commission must respect “the competences of the national social partners” and must not “complicate the management of human resources with excessive administrative burdens and pave the way for unjustified disputes”.
According to Ms. Jourova, “binding rules” are necessary, and not just the use of social responsibility assumed by companies. “We see it is getting nowhere,” she said.
Source link