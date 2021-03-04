EU bill aims to correct the gender pay gap

Urging member states to tackle gender pay gaps, the European Union on Thursday revealed details of a proposed law that would require companies to disclose gender pay gaps and give candidates access to salary information during job interviews. It would also be provide women with better tools to fight for equal pay.

The move comes as women workers around the world have been disproportionately affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, and this could lead to sanctions against companies that are not compliant.

The bill would also allow women to check whether they are being paid fairly compared to male colleagues. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, wants to give workers the opportunity to demand adequate compensation in cases of discrimination.

Under the bill, those who believe themselves to be victims could take action through independent monitors of compliance with the equal pay requirement. They could also lobby on gender-based wage grievances through workers’ representatives, individually or in groups.