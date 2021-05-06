EU assesses military training mission for Mozambique

BRUSSELS (AP) – European Union defense ministers on Thursday discussed plans to set up a military training mission in Mozambique in the coming months to help that country’s government take control of parts of the southern African country held by extremist rebels.

The United Nations World Food Program recently warned that the humanitarian crisis sparked by the extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique was rapidly escalating, with more than 950,000 people in urgent need of food assistance.

French energy company Total said late last month it had halted all operations on its $ 20 billion investment in a liquefied natural gas project in northern Mozambique due to the rebel offensive.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels that developments in the country were “increasingly becoming a matter of concern”.

“The government of Mozambique has asked for help. We will try to send a training mission (like) the one we have in the Sahel in order to contain the security situation, ”Borrell said. Since 2013, the EU has contributed to the training of the Malian army and to the reconstruction of its defense institutions as part of a combat-free mission.

Such a mission in Mozambique could be launched in the second half of 2021 and the bloc of 27 nations is considering whether to provide the army there with military equipment.

The Southern African Development Community, made up of 16 countries, is also considering sending more than 2,500 regional troops to Mozambique to help fight the rebels.