EU and Covid-19: When a vaccine only adds to the problem – Times of India
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to negotiate their famous compromises. Instead, each of the 27 watches the other heads of state or government with suspicion via a video screen that shows a mosaic of distant capitals.
This is what Covid-19 has achieved.
High hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the divisive reality: the pandemic has member nation against a member country, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed virtual meetings that leaders now hold.
Leaders are fighting for everything from virus passports to promoting tourism to terms for receiving pandemic aid. Worse yet, some are attacking the very structures the EU has built to deal with the pandemic. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz last month decried how buying vaccines in the bloc had become a “mess,” alleging that the poorest countries were wiped out while the rich prospered.
“Internal political cohesion and respect for European values continue to be questioned in different corners of the Union,” the European Policy Center said in a study a year after the pandemic swept through China and engulfed China. Europe.
In some places there have been demands for political accountability.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the Czech Republic sacked his health minister on Wednesday, the third to be sacked during the pandemic in one of the hardest hit countries in Europe. Last week, SlovakiaRussian government resigns over secret deal to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccineand in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was forced to resign for dealing with the economic fallout from the pandemic.
But overall, political upheaval across the EU has been mitigated, as half a million people have died in the pandemic. At EU level, no serious call has been made for the removal of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the general manager of the block, although she admits that serious mistakes were made.
It is clear that the EU has yet to rise to the occasion – and it is unclear whether it can. The European Policy Center noted that “there is no immediate end in sight to the health crisis, let alone the inevitable structural economic challenges.”
The EU and its countries, of course, have been the victims of certain events beyond their control, as have other countries around the world. Good arguments can be made that part of the block’s problems are due to delays in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. But part of the crisis was clearly self-inflicted.
The typical complaint is that there is no united health structure in the EU to fight the pandemic and that health remains largely a national domain. But for years the block has had a common drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency. And since last summer, the EU has decided to pool vaccine purchases and distribute them fairly among the 27 nations, large and small, richer and poorer.
But while some non-EU countries speeded up emergency use authorizations, EMA progressed more slowly, at least in part because it went through a process largely similar to the standard approval process that would be given to any new vaccine. The agency’s first green light for a vaccine came about three weeks after one was approved in the UK – the first country to allow a rigorously tested COVID-19 injection.
The block has never caught up. The UK, for example, had given at least one dose to 46.85% of its citizens on Friday, compared to 14.18% in the EU.
The EU has also made the mistake of over-equating vaccine safety with injections into the arms – and underestimating the difficulties associated with the mass production and distribution of such a delicate product. While EU negotiators focused on liability clauses in a contract, other nations were thinking about logistics and pushing for speed and volume.
And while countries like the United States sealed their borders to vaccine exports, the EU took high moral standards and kept exports afloat – to the point that in the first quarter of the year, almost as many of doses left the block for third countries that were delivered to the EU Member States which claimed.
In addition to the missteps with the vaccine rollout, the EU will be slow to disburse funds for its 750 billion euro ($ 890 billion) bailout, which will share debt and provide subsidies to the poorest members. in an unprecedented way. But wrangling among executives over some complex clauses and rules made it anything but a swift process. Worse yet, the German Constitutional Court could further torpedo or further delay the whole initiative.
The nature of the crisis may be different from the past, but familiar obstacles have arisen: onerous bureaucracy, unnecessary delays due to legal and technical conflicts have eclipsed the bigger picture, and bickering politicians pushing the envelope personal interest before the common good.
Last week was a good example. The EMA reiterated its advice for all member countries to unite – this time to continue using AstraZeneca jabs for all adults despite a possible link to extremely rare cases of blood clotting.
Instead, hours after the announcement, Belgium went against that recommendation, banning AstraZeneca for citizens 55 and under, and others issued or maintained similar restrictions.
