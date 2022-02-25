World
EU agrees to freeze Putin, Lavrov assets over Ukraine – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The US has agreed to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovthree EU officials and a European diplomat told AFP on Friday.
The measures were added Friday after being raised in overnight discussions by EU leaders on a new sanctions package that EU foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc were to validate.
