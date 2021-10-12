Ethnic and gender poverty disparities show why we need to dig deeper into poverty data

Sabine Alkire. Credit: Kiara Worth IISD / ENB

LONDON, Oct 12 (IPS) – During the pandemic we learned a new word – at least I did: comorbidity. This means that one or more additional conditions coexist (all of them occur at the same time for a person) with a main condition – in this case the virus.

And we’ve learned that when a person has significant co-morbidities, the trajectory of the virus can be tragic.

We have therefore learned to be very vigilant in the face of diabetes, lung conditions and medical history, and to carefully protect the vulnerable people around us. Over time, our circle of attention has widened – to hand washing, overcrowding, water and nutrition, or informal work – or to hazards like domestic violence, which make confinement insupportable.

After a while, this habit of looking at co-morbidities was oddly familiar. Our team and others working on poverty also examine the disadvantages that strike a person suddenly. Instead of calling these comorbidities, we call them deprivations.

And a large set of deprivations is called multidimensional poverty.

But the idea is actually quite similar: those who already have high poverty “comorbidities” (in our language, “multidimensionally poor” people) already face hardship, and are also most at risk if another threat strikes – like virus.

But just as the virus has affected different groups differently, the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating inequalities that poverty data was only just beginning to explore before the pandemic struck.

Let me give an example from the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) produced by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Oxford Initiative on Poverty and Human Development (OPHI) This year.

We looked at two layers of “comorbidities”. First, we looked at a set of 10 indicators covering conditions such as infant mortality, school attendance, electricity, water and property, and found out how many people are poor in at least a third. weighted indicators.

Second, we looked at poverty across ethnic groups, and through a gender and intra-household lens. The data is pre-covid, but provides the most up-to-date estimate of total deprivation – multidimensional poverty – we have.

First, looking at 5.9 billion people in 109 developing countries, we found that 1.3 billion were multidimensionally poor. And in terms of poverty parallels for “co-morbidities”, a billion lacks clean energy; a billion lack of adequate sanitation; one billion have substandard housing, 788 million live with at least one undernourished person, and more than half lack electricity – even to charge a cell phone or switch on at night.

Thus, the web of co-deprivation is very dense and tightly woven. And that dataset – which by the way is in line with all of this detail in so many forms, because we want people to use it – is disaggregated so that you can map 1,291 subnational areas, or watch the kids, or female-headed households, or rural-urban areas, to see how the level of poverty and the overlaps between 10 indicators vary. That’s a lot of information.

Next, we probed inequalities. We had ethnic data for 2.4 billion people in 41 countries – it’s not perfect, but the topic is too important to ignore. Thus, we have disaggregated the already worrying condition of multidimensional poverty by ethnic groups.

The disparity between these ethnic groups was surprisingly high – higher than among the 1,291 sub-national regions as a whole. In Latin America, indigenous peoples stood out. For example, in Bolivia, indigenous communities make up about 44 percent of the population, but 75 percent of the multidimensionally poor.

In Gabon and Nigeria, the disparity in poverty rates between ethnic groups extended by 70 percentage points. We did this study not to drum up death, but rather to shed light on ethnic disparities in the hope that it will bring about a change.

Then there is the genre. We know the vital importance of educating girls in reducing undernutrition, child mortality, unemployment, etc. So we wanted to see how many of the 1.3 billion poor people do not have an educated daughter or woman in their household.

We used 6 years of schooling as a criterion. When the data came in, it gave us a good start. Two-thirds of all multidimensionally poor people – 836 million – have no educated daughters or women.

So, although there has been progress in poverty reduction, there is a long way to go. To better understand, we looked inside the household, to look at the boys and men in those households.

And we found that one-sixth of all multidimensionally poor people (215 million) live in households with an educated man, but no educated woman – a daily disparity. But half of the 1.3 billion poor people in MPI had no education. We meet these characters with heavy hearts.

To put that number into perspective, of the 4.6 billion people who were not poor, only 4.2 percent of them did not have an educated person. Yes, nowadays we aspire to take the plunge, to extend the digital reach. But painful basics – education, nutrition – are still part of the “comorbidities” of poverty.

Thus, co-morbidities and multidimensional poverty cover common ground. And just as the Charlston Co-morbidity Index, among others, has been widely used, we also hope that this uncomfortable profiling of multidimensional poverty and structural inequalities by ethnicity, age, location and gender will contribute to what Pope Francis calls “A global movement against indifference” so that the picture we find from the data for the rest of this decade is not that of a pandemic of poverty.

Sabine Alkire is Director, Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative

