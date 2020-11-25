Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: UN warns of war crimes as deadline approaches

UN calls on all parties to give “clear and unambiguous orders to their forces” to protect civilians

The United Nations has expressed concern over possible war crimes after the Ethiopian military threatens to launch an attack on the capital of the northern region of Tigray.

A government deadline for the surrender of fighters in the region is due to expire on Wednesday.

Fighting between the government and regional forces in Tigray has been going on for nearly three weeks.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed and tens of thousands fled.

Aid groups fear the conflict could trigger a humanitarian crisis and destabilize East Africa.

The UN said it was alarmed by the threat of major hostilities if the Ethiopian army advanced on Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, where about 500,000 people live.

However, a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the fighting in Tigray ended without a declaration, according to the AFP news agency, African countries have requested more time to allow the diplomatic efforts of the African Union to continue.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a 72 hour ultimatum to Tigray’s forces on Sunday, telling them to surrender as they were “at a point of no return”.

But Tigray’s forces vowed to keep fighting, their leader Debretsion Gebremichael saying they were “ready to die to defend our right to rule our region”.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian state-appointed Human Rights Commission accused a group of young people in the Tigray region of being behind a massacre earlier this month in which more than 600 civilians were killed.

The commission says the group stabbed, clubbed and burned to death non-Tigrayan residents of Mai-Kadra town with the complicity of local forces.

More than 40,000 people are estimated to have fled Tigray to neighboring Sudan

Human rights group Amnesty International first shed light on reports of a massacre to Mai-Kadra but was not able to confirm who was behind it, or exactly how many died.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), a political party that controls Tigray, has denied any involvement and called for an independent international investigation into the killings.

The conflict began after Ethiopia’s central government accused the TPLF of holding illegal elections and attacking a military base to steal weapons.

In response, Mr Abiy – a former Nobel Peace Prize laureate – ordered a military offensive against Tigray forces, accusing them of treason.

The TPLF regards the central government as illegitimate, arguing that Mr. Abiy does not have a mandate to rule the country after postponing national elections due to the coronavirus.

What did the UN say?

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said she was “alarmed by reports of a heavy build-up of tanks and artillery around Mekelle”.

Map of the Tigray region

She called on all parties to give “clear and unambiguous orders to their forces” to spare civilians.

“The very aggressive rhetoric on both sides regarding the fight for Mekelle is dangerously provocative and threatens to endanger already vulnerable and frightened civilians,” Ms. Bachelet said. “I fear that such rhetoric will lead to further violations of international humanitarian law.”

The rhetoric has intensified in recent days. On Sunday, the Ethiopian army said there would be “no mercy” for the residents of Mekelle when its soldiers “surround” the town.

Such speech could constitute a war crime, Ms. Bachelet said.

Mr. Abiy has repeatedly said that the Ethiopian military will protect civilians in its campaign against Tigray forces.

But Ms. Bachelet said a virtual communication failure in Tigray made it difficult for the UN to monitor human rights and the humanitarian situation.

“Reports continue to show arbitrary arrests and detentions, killings, and discrimination and stigmatization of the Tigrays,” the UN said.

At least 40,000 refugees have already entered neighboring Sudan. The UN refugee agency has said it is preparing to welcome up to 200,000 people over the next six months if the fighting continues.

Families torn apart as refugees flee border

Analysis box from Anne Soy, senior Africa correspondent

A couple sits thoughtfully near the wall of the UN building in Hamdayit, in the Kassala region of eastern Sudan.

Smoke rising from a coal burner partially blurs their faces. The woman lines up tiny cups while waiting for the coffee to bubble in an earthenware kettle.

A traditional coffee ceremony is performed even under the worst of circumstances.

They recently arrived at the transit camp, after fleeing Tigray.

A young man interrupts this moment when he approaches me. He worked as a customs officer in the Tabby town of Humera but fled three days ago, he tells me.

I ask why he has not yet moved to the refugee camp further across the border. “I’m waiting for my family,” he says.

They are still trapped inside Tigray. Families have been torn apart by the conflict.

What is it about?

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions between the TPLF, the powerful regional party, and the central Ethiopian government.

When Mr. Abiy postponed a national election due to the coronavirus in June, relations deteriorated.

The TPLF said the central government’s mandate to govern had expired, arguing that Mr. Abiy had not been tested in a national election.

In September, the party held its own elections, which the central government called “illegal”.

Then, on November 4, the Ethiopian prime minister announced an operation against the TPLF, accusing its forces of attacking the army’s northern command headquarters in Mekelle.

The TPLF rejected the allegations.

Its fighters, mostly drawn from a paramilitary unit and a well-trained local militia, are estimated to number around 250,000. Analysts believe the conflict could be long and bloody given the strength of Tigray’s forces.