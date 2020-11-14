Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: rights commission to investigate ‘massacres’

Fighting erupted after federal government accused Tigrayan forces of seizing military base

Ethiopia’s human rights commission said it would send a team to investigate reports of massacres of civilians in northern Tigray state.

The commission, appointed by the government but independent, said he was aware of reports of “ethnic profiling” business in the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed forces loyal to Tigray’s leadership for the massacre. Its officials have denied any involvement.

The UN human rights chief warned murders could constitute war crimes.

Michelle Bachelet has called for an investigation into reports that dozens and possibly hundreds of people have been stabbed and hacked to death in Mai-Kadra (May Cadera), a town in the southwestern Tigray area.

There have been long-standing tensions between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls Tigray, the country’s northernmost state.

Prime Minister Abiy ordered a military operation against the TPLF earlier this month after accusing them of attacking a military camp housing federal troops – the TPLF also claims. Since then there have been a number of clashes and airstrikes in Tigray.

The conflict has forced thousands of civilians to cross the border into Sudan, which says it will shelter them in a refugee camp.

What happened in Mai-Kadra?

The human rights group Amnesty International said it has confirmed that “dozens, and possibly hundreds, of people were stabbed or killed to death in the town of Mai-Kadra (May Cadera)” on November 9.

He said he saw and “digitally verified gruesome photographs and videos of bodies strewn across the city or carried on stretchers.”

Amnesty said the victims appeared to be workers not involved in the conflict. We don’t know where they come from.

Witnesses spoke of injuries “inflicted by sharp weapons such as knives and machetes,” Amnesty said.

It is difficult to get independently verified information about the clashes because phone lines and internet services are down.

How did the opposing sides react?

Mr. Abiy said fighters supporting the TPLF went on a rampage after federal troops “liberated” western Tigray, “brutally” killing innocent civilians in Mai-Kadra.

Some witnesses also said the attacks were carried out by forces loyal to the TPLF after being defeated by federal troops in an area called Lugdi.

Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael told AFP news agency the charges were “baseless”.

In a statement, the Tigray government denied that its forces were behind Monday’s killings.

She added that she would welcome and cooperate with an independent international investigation into the incident.

The UN said that life-saving supplies to hundreds of thousands of people in northern Ethiopia are in danger because of the conflict in this country.

How is life in Tigray?

By Hana Zeratsyon, BBC Tigrinya

Communication is difficult at the moment because internet and mobile phone services have been cut.

There are already reports of a shortage of flour and fuel – and, worst of all, water, which was already rationed.

In Mekelle, which has a population of between 400,000 and 500,000, households received running water once a week, but the supply stopped.

Previously, families would buy water from vendors, but with the phones disconnected, they can no longer call to place orders.

On Thursday, it was reported that a power generation dam was damaged in an airstrike, cutting off electricity supply to the region.

I am concerned for the safety of my family, especially my 11 year old brother who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

I am extremely worried about whether he will receive his medication.

Since he cannot speak, I saw him during video calls but it is no longer possible.

