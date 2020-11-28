Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: regional capital Mekelle “ under heavy fire ”

Army says it is gaining ground in northern Tigray region

The capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia has suffered heavy shelling from government forces, aid workers and regional officials say.

The center of Mekelle is hit “with heavy weapons and artillery,” the ruling regional party said.

The Ethiopian army has been in conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for weeks.

He says he hopes to capture the town from the TPLF within days, but will avoid harming its 500,000 civilians.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed and thousands were forced to leave their homes as Ethiopian forces took over towns.

The Ethiopian military said earlier it had captured the town of Wikro, north of Mekelle, as well as several other towns in the region.

Details of the fighting are difficult to confirm as all telephone, mobile and Internet communications with the Tigray region have been cut.

What are the latest news from the Tigrayan capital?

TPLF chief Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters in a text message that Mekelle was under “heavy bombardment”, and said government forces had launched an operation to capture her.

Another TPLF statement, reported by AFP, urged “the international community to condemn the attacks and massacres of artillery and warplanes committed”.

He also accused the Eritrean government of being involved in the Mekelle attack.

Map of the Tigray region

Aid organizations and diplomats were told by residents that there had been explosions in the north of the city.

The Ethiopian government has not commented on the latest developments. He said on Friday that he had advanced to less than 20 km from the city and that he was entering the “final phase” of an offensive.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopian forces would not “bomb” civilian areas.

“The security of Ethiopians in the Mekelle and Tigray region remains a priority for the federal government,” added Billene Seyoum.

Mekelle, pictured here Thursday, is the capital of the Tigray region

At a meeting on Friday, Abiy told African peace envoys that civilians would be protected.

However, there was no mention of potential peace talks and envoys were not allowed to travel to Tigray.

The TPLF party, which controls Mekelle, has pledged to keep fighting.

The UN had warned of possible war crimes if the Ethiopian army attacked Mekelle.

He also expressed concerns about the lack of access for aid workers.

Ethiopian authorities said on Thursday that a government-supervised “humanitarian access road” would be opened, adding that they were “determined to work with UN agencies … to protect civilians and those who have them. need”.

Ethiopian troops were deployed along the Tigray-Sudan border on Thursday, preventing people fleeing the violence from leaving the country, according to refugees.

Anne Soy of the BBC, Sudanese side of the border, saw at least a dozen members of the Ethiopian military, leading to a marked decrease in the number of people entering Sudan.

Who are the TPLFs?

TPLF combatants, mostly drawn from a paramilitary unit and a well-trained local militia, are said to number around 250,000. Some analysts fear the situation could turn into a guerrilla conflict – with the TPLF continuing to decline. launch attacks against government forces even if they take Mekelle.

TPLF chief Debretsion Gebremichael said the Tiger forces were “ready to die in defense of our right to govern our region”.

Reuters quoted a diplomatic source as saying that the TPLF had “mobilized a lot of people in Mekelle”. The person added: “They are digging trenches and everyone has an AK-47 [rifle]. “

Aid groups fear the conflict could trigger a humanitarian crisis and destabilize the Horn of Africa region.

The Ethiopian state-appointed Human Rights Commission accused a group of young Tigrayans of being behind a massacre this month in which more than 600 non-Tigray civilians from the town of Mai- Kadra were killed. The TPLF has denied any involvement.

What is it about?

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF, which was the dominant political force in the country until Mr. Abiy came to power in 2018 and introduced sweeping reforms.

When Mr. Abiy postponed a national election due to the coronavirus in June, relations deteriorated further.

The TPLF said the government’s term to govern had expired, arguing that Mr. Abiy had not been tested in a national election.

In September, the party held its own election, which the government called “illegal”.

Then, on November 4, Mr. Abiy announced an operation against the TPLF, accusing it of attacking the Army’s North Command HQ in Mekelle.

