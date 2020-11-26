Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: Prime Minister declares attack on regional capital Mekelle

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said he is launching the “final phase” of the army’s operation in Tigray with an attack on the regional capital, Mekelle.

He said the military would try not to harm civilians and urged the townspeople to stay home.

It comes after a deadline he gave Tigray fighters to surrender on Wednesday.

The TPLF party, which controls Mekelle, has pledged to keep fighting.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed and thousands were forced to leave their homes as Ethiopian forces captured several towns in Tigray from the TPLF.

However, details of the fighting are difficult to confirm as all telephone, mobile and internet communications with the Tigray region have been cut.

Three African Union representatives have arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to try to negotiate talks, but Ethiopia has so far rejected all attempts at mediation, saying the conflict was an internal matter and that Mr. Abiy’s government was engaged in a law enforcement mission in Tigray.

The three envoys will not be allowed to go to Tigray.

What did PM Abiy say?

He ordered the Ethiopian army to launch an offensive on Mekelle – a town of about 500,000 inhabitants – in the “third and final phase” of the federal government’s military campaign against the TPLF.

Mr Abiy said “the utmost care” would be taken to protect civilians and “every effort” would be made to limit damage to Mekelle.

Vehicles queue for gasoline in Mekelle, a city of 500,000

He urged residents of Mekelle and surrounding areas to disarm, stay at home and move away from military targets.

Religious and historic sites, institutions and residential areas would not be targeted, he said.

How does the TPLF react?

The leader of the powerful regional party, Debretsion Gebremichael, said the Tigray forces were “ready to die to defend our right to rule our region”.

TPLF fighters, mostly from a paramilitary unit and a well-trained local militia, are said to number around 250,000. Some analysts fear that this could turn into a guerrilla conflict.

Reuters quoted a diplomatic source according to which the TPLF “mobilized a lot of people in Mekelle”. The person added: “They are digging trenches and everyone has an AK-47 [rifle]. “

Human Rights Watch said both sides must protect civilians. He expressed concern at reports that the TPLF had deployed forces in heavily populated areas.

Aid groups fear the conflict could trigger a humanitarian crisis and destabilize the Horn of Africa region. The UN has expressed concern at the prospect of major hostilities if the Ethiopian military attacks Mekelle and has warned of possible war crimes.

The Ethiopian state-appointed Human Rights Commission accused a group of young Tigrayans of being behind a massacre earlier this month in which more than 600 civilians were killed.

The commission says the group stabbed, clubbed and burned to death non-Tigrayan residents of the town of Mai-Kadra with the complicity of local forces.

But the TPLF has denied any involvement and called for an independent international investigation.

Learn more about the Tigray crisis:

What is it about?

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions between Ethiopia’s central government and the TPLF, which was the dominant political force across the country until Mr. Abiy came to power in 2018 and introduced a series of sweeping reforms. span.

When Mr. Abiy postponed a national election due to the coronavirus in June, relations deteriorated further.

Map of the Tigray region

The TPLF said the central government’s mandate to govern had expired, arguing that Mr. Abiy had not been tested in a national election.

In September, the party held its own elections, which the central government called “illegal”.

Then, on November 4, the Ethiopian prime minister announced an operation against the TPLF, accusing its forces of attacking the army’s northern command headquarters in Mekelle.