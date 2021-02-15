Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: ‘I lost my hand when a soldier tried to rape me’

A photoshopped image showing a woman covering her face and raising her other hand

Warning: some people may find the details of this story disturbing.

An Ethiopian schoolgirl told the BBC how she lost her right hand defending herself from a soldier who tried to rape her – and who also tried to force her grandfather to have sex with her.

The 18-year-old, whom we do not name, has been hospitalized in the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia, for more than two months, recovering from her ordeal.

The conflict in Tigray, which erupted in early November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched an offensive to oust the region’s ruling TPLF party after its fighters captured federal military bases, has destroyed his dreams and those of many. of his classmates.

Most of them, along with other families in their town, fled to the mountains – even after Nobel Peace Prize winner Mr Abiy declared victory after the capture of the capital of Tigray , Mekelle, by Federal forces on November 29.

Indeed, the security forces launched an operation to track down TPLF members who refused to surrender, which resulted in allegations of serious human rights violations committed against the residents of Tigray. Authorities deny the charges.

The schoolgirl and her grandfather stayed at home in the town of Abiy Addi, about 96 km (60 miles) west of Mekelle, as it was difficult for them to travel far.

Many people fled the towns of Tigray to the mountains during the conflict

On December 3, the teenager said a soldier, dressed in an Ethiopian military uniform, entered their house to ask where the Tigray fighters were located.

After searching the house and not finding anyone, he ordered them to lie down on a bed and started shooting all around him.

“He then ordered my grandfather to have sex with me. My grandfather got mad and… they started fighting,” she says.

The soldier, she said, took the old man outside and shot him in the shoulders and thigh, then came back to her saying he had killed her.

He said, ‘No one can save you now. Take off your clothes. “I begged him not to do it but he hit me several times.”

Their struggle continued for several minutes – although she felt disoriented by the beatings – and in the end he got so angry that he turned the gun on her.

“He shot my right hand three times. He shot my leg three times. He left when he heard a shot from outside.”

Fortunately, her grandfather was still alive, albeit unconscious, and for two days they were intimidated and hurt at home, too scared to ask for help.

‘No justice at all’

Teenager’s account confirms concerns over alleged rapes in Tigray voiced by Pramila Patten, UN envoy on sexual violence in conflict.

She said there were “disturbing reports of individuals allegedly being coerced into raping members of their own families, under threats of imminent violence.

“Some women have also reportedly been forced by military elements to have sex in exchange for basic commodities, while medical centers have reported an increase in demand for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections, which are often an indicator of sexual violence in conflict. . “

Three opposition parties in Tigray said extrajudicial killings and gang rapes had become “daily practices”, also citing the case of a father forced to rape his daughter at gunpoint.

A doctor and a member of a women’s rights group – both wishing to remain anonymous – told the BBC in January that between them they had registered at least 200 girls under the age of 18 in different hospitals and health centers in Mekelle who said they had been raped.

Most of them said the perpetrators wore Ethiopian army uniforms – and were subsequently warned against seeking medical help.

“They have bruises. Some are even gang raped. One was contained and raped for a week. She does not even know herself. And there is no police, so no justice at all,” a said the doctor.

The human rights activist said: “We have also heard similar shocking stories of rape in other parts of Tigray. But due to transportation issues, we were unable to help them. so sad.”

Another doctor working at a hospital in Mekelle said that recently five or six women a day came to the hospital to seek anti-HIV drugs and emergency contraception in connection with alleged rapes.

Weyni Abraha, who belongs to the tigray women’s rights group Yikono (Enough) and was in Mekelle until the end of December, told the BBC she believed rape was being used as a weapon in the war.

Many women were raped in Mekelle. This is done on purpose to break people’s morale, threaten them and make them give up the fight. “

Ethiopian army chief Birhanu Jula Gelalcha has denied such accusations.

“Our defense forces do not violate. They are not bandits. They are government forces. And government forces have ethics and rules of engagement,” he told the BBC.

Mekelle’s newly appointed acting mayor Atakilty Hailesilasse said figures cited by rights groups were grossly exaggerated.

The government recently sent a task force to Tigray to further investigate the allegations, including people from the ministries of women and health and the attorney general’s office, who established that rapes had taken place, although their full report is yet to be released.

Last week, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said 108 cases of rape had been reported in the past two months across Tigray, while admitting “local structures such as police and health facilities where victims of sexual violence normally turned to report these crimes. are no longer in place “.

“I wanted to be an engineer”

The BBC was contacted about the case of teenage Abiy Addi by a doctor after he had her hand amputated.

She and her grandfather told him how they were found two days after the attack by Eritrean soldiers who searched the area – although Ethiopia and Eritrea deny Eritrea’s involvement in the conflict. Tiger.

They said the Eritreans had treated their injuries – and handed them over to Ethiopian troops who took them to Mekelle while Abiy Addi hospital was closed.

The grandfather has now recovered from his injuries, but his granddaughter still needs treatment after the amputation. His right leg remains in plaster.

She spoke to the BBC from her hospital bed, crying over her lost dreams.

In his last year of school before the war began, his ambition was to go to college to study engineering and embark on a career that would allow him to take care of his grandfather, who l ‘has been raising since her mother’s death.

His grandfather, at his bedside, soothed, sobbing: “How will this be possible? I can’t be what I thought I was.”