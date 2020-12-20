Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: ‘How We Survived When Mekelle Was Bombed’

Building hit by a bombing in Mekelle before November 28

An orphaned son, a girl lying in a coma, an elderly woman killed – these are just a few of the casualties reported by a doctor and other survivors of the bombing of their town by the Ethiopian army during its operation to to overthrow the ruling party in the northern Tigray region.

Their accounts of what happened in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, which has around 500,000 inhabitants, contradict those of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He told the federal parliament that the army did not kill any civilians during the operation that led to the removal of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) in the region on November 28.

Mr. Abiy ordered an air and ground offensive against the TPLF on November 4 after the capture of military bases in Tigray, after two years of tensions over Ethiopia’s political leadership.

There was a communication failure during much of the operation, but with the re-establishment of mobile phone services, the BBC spoke to several residents – whose names are withheld for their safety – about their Calvary.

Disclaimer: Some people may find some descriptions disturbing

Heavy artillery fire destroyed four houses in my compound on Saturday November 28. In one family, only one boy survived. Her father, mother and two sisters died instantly. Their bodies were destroyed, almost to pieces. For six years, they were my tenants. What happened to them was very sad.

Inside the compound, three other women were injured – one in the hand, another in the leg and the third in the face and chest. Two of them are still in the hospital.

The regional government controlled by the TPLF had its headquarters in Mekelle since 1991

My wife was also injured, but not seriously. I was injured in the chest and I still have the injuries. We were both discharged from the Ayder Referral Hospital (the main hospital in Mekelle) a few days ago.

It was very difficult to get proper treatment due to the shortage of drugs, equipment and even doctors. There were many causes and the hospital focused on people with serious injuries.

When I got out of the hospital, the hospital told me to buy medicine for myself and my wife from pharmacies outside, but they didn’t have the medicine. They were out of stock.

Life is hard. For about 40 days now, the main markets have been closed. We cannot get the basic necessities. It is even difficult to get food.

Many residents who fled Mekelle for their lives have not yet returned. We don’t know where they are.

There was artillery fire and bombardment in Mekelle before the 28th. But that day, it was in my region.

It started in the morning and continued until the evening. Part of the artillery passed over our house. We were afraid. The children were crying.

One of the shells destroyed a house in the area. He killed an old lady and seriously injured his daughter. She is still in a coma at Ayder Referral Hospital.

Most of our neighbors left Mekelle before the bombing of November 28th.

TPLF forces withdrew from Mekelle ahead of Ethiopian army offensive

But me, my kids and other tenants stayed in my house because of a disabled lady who couldn’t run away. But when the shelling intensified that day, we went to a nearby building that was still under construction.

We hid in his basement, where we spent the night.

‘Hungry troops ask for food’

The next morning we started to hear people’s voices, but we stayed there until we felt it was safe to go out.

We later saw Federal soldiers who had now taken over.

They asked for food and water because the markets and shops were all closed.

We had little food that we shared among ourselves, but I gave them some.

Now some markets have reopened, but the prices are very high. They continue to increase because of the shortages.

In other areas of Mekelle, water and electricity supplies have been restored, but not where I live. I have a large oven that is lit with firewood.

I make injera there (a fermented pancake-like bread, which is a staple in Ethiopia). My neighbors also come to use the oven.

We get water from boreholes or from the outskirts of Mekelle.

Hands of people sharing a traditional dish (archive)

Federal soldiers patrol the city. Residents get nervous when they come face to face with them amid rumors that in other parts of Tigray, soldiers have looted property and shot people. But I didn’t see them do that to Mekelle.

In some parts of the city they go house to house looking for wanted people. But that doesn’t happen where I am.

“ The freed prisoners looted the city ”

We are still under a dusk-to-dawn curfew. Until a few days ago, we heard a lot of gunshots at night. People say young men were killed by the soldiers.

They were breaking the curfew to go and protect properties from thefts and looting.

When the soldiers confronted them for defying the curfew, they challenged them and they were shot.

The police – which was under the regional government – are no longer in the streets. There were a lot of thefts, especially in the early days after the regional government lost control of the city.

Most of the crimes were committed by prisoners released from prison. We don’t know if they were released or if they escaped. Some residents have also been implicated in the thefts.

But that has largely stopped now.

We survived the difficult situation. I agree with my family. But some people who lived near the hospital were killed by artillery fire.

On Saturday, November 28 at around 10 a.m., Federal forces fired cannons and other heavy weapons at the city. This continued into the evening.

I myself counted the bodies of 22 people brought to the hospital – seven in the morning and 15 in the evening. They were all civilians. Some bodies could not be recognized.

The Ethiopian government has repeatedly denied targeting civilians during the operation

Among those who could be identified was a girl of around 10 and a woman of around 70.

The dead came from different parts of the city – 15 Kebelle, Endageberieal, Menahariya and Kebelle 12.

We received more than 70 wounded, including an 18 month old child.

About two weeks before federal forces took the city, an airstrike hit one of Mekelle University’s campuses.

We treated 22 injured students. Unfortunately, one of them, a sociology student, died.

A mother and seven-year-old daughter were also killed in another airstrike in the Enderta region.

The mother died on the spot. Her daughter was taken to hospital with head injuries and one of her eyes was destroyed. We did our best to save her life, but she did not survive.

There was a severe shortage of beds, drugs and medical supplies. The federal government is now sending supplies, but the hospital is still not fully functional.