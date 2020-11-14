Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: how the conflict could destabilize its neighbors

Militiamen from Amhara State, Tigray’s neighbor, fight alongside the federal army

The fighting in Tigray state in northern Ethiopia could not only have dramatic implications for the country’s future, but could also seriously affect its neighbors.

Seeking to calm tensions a day after the fighting began, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that “Ethiopia’s stability is important for the entire Horn of Africa region”.

With a population of over 110 million and one of the continent’s fastest growing economies, what happens in Ethiopia inevitably has a wider impact.

Despite this, the federal government has so far resisted calls for diplomatic intervention to end hostilities with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which heads the state.

Thousands of refugees have already crossed into neighboring Sudan

Instead, he’s launched a charm offensive aimed at persuading the world that this is an internal matter. The government has described the conflict as a “law enforcement operation” against a “clique” intent on destroying Ethiopia’s constitutional order.

These fighting may be the result of long-standing tensions between the TPLF and federal authorities, but the thousands of refugees crossing Sudan indicate how it has spread beyond Ethiopia’s borders, whether the government wants it or no.

‘The impact is huge’

“The war is already regional,” says Rashid Abdi, an analyst from the Horn of Africa.

“The Sudanese are involved and at some point it will involve other countries in the region, and also beyond, because it is a strategic region. The impact is huge.”

He also believes that the conflict has emerged in Eritrea, which shares a long border with Tigray.

Eritrea has a history of poor relations with the TPLF, with its own scores to settle, and its president, Isaias Afwerki, is an ally of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

There is no doubt that an attack across the northern Tigray border would open a new flank in the fighting, but so far Eritrean authorities have denied any involvement in the crisis.

There is also a risk that the federal government’s focus on Tigray will weaken its involvement in government support in Somalia against al-Shabab militants.

Ethiopia has already withdrawn around 600 troops from Somalia’s western border, although they were not linked to the African Union mission in Somalia (Amisom), which Ethiopia is also supporting.

“If the situation deteriorates further and Mr. Abiy is forced to withdraw from Amisom, it would be catastrophic … it will create an opportunity for al-Shabab to push back and regroup,” says regional analyst M . Abdi.

The International Crisis Group agrees, saying that unless the conflict is urgently stopped, it “will be devastating not only for the country but for the entire Horn of Africa”.

“ End of Ethiopia as a nation state ”

Regardless of the current involvement of Ethiopia’s neighbors, some argue that the conflict could weaken the Ethiopian state, which could have detrimental regional consequences in itself, with other groups in the multi-ethnic country being encouraged to assume central government. .

Mr Abdi told the BBC that “what you will basically see is that the regions are moving away from the center and the center is weakening, unable to assert itself”.

Tigrayan forces have taken control of a military base

But the director of the Nairobi-based think tank, the Horn Institute, Hassan Khannenje, understands that Prime Minister Abiy must bring Tigray back to the federal government level to avoid a situation where others could follow his example.

“Mr. Abiy sees this as setting a bad precedent for other regions … a unilateral move towards potential secession will mean the balkanization of Ethiopia, which could mean the end of Ethiopia as a nation state. “he told the BBC.

“Its end game is to bring the state back into the fold and hopefully move on to elections next year as a united country. Which will be very difficult to do in practice, but it is not. not impossible. “

In the meantime, the crisis could lead thousands of people to be forced from their homes either directly because of the conflict or because of fear of conflict.

Learn more about the Tigray crisis:

Growing numbers are heading to Sudan and on Friday, the UN refugee agency said the speed of the new arrivals risked “overwhelming the current capacity to deliver aid,” the agency said. Reuters news release citing a spokesperson.

The Sudanese government has agreed to the creation of a camp for 20,000 people 80 km (50 miles) from the border and other sites are being identified, according to the UN.

Added to this is the specter of food shortages, with the region being one of the worst hit by a Desert Locust infestation, with threats of new swarms arriving in the coming weeks, according to a recent UN humanitarian report.

The last thing the region needs

About 600,000 people in Tigray – about 10% of the population – already depend on food aid and across the country, about seven million people face food shortages, according to the UN.

If the fighting continues, the number of people in need of assistance would increase rapidly in an area already under pressure on other fronts.

The UN adds that the threat of “uncontrolled disease and desert locust infestation” reaching other parts of Ethiopia and neighboring countries “is high”.

Ethiopia’s size and strategic position in the region means that what is happening in the country cannot necessarily be isolated, whether it is the fighting itself or the humanitarian fallout.

PM is convinced it will be a short-lived conflict and insists it is a purely Ethiopian issue, but if it continues it could have serious repercussions for many of its neighbors.