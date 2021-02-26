Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: how a massacre unfolded in the sacred city of Aksum

Aksum is said to be the birthplace of the Biblical Queen of Sheba

Eritrean troops fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed hundreds of people in Axum mostly over two days in November, witnesses said.

The November 28 and 29 massacres could constitute a crime against humanity, Amnesty International said in a report.

An eyewitness told the BBC how the bodies went unburied on the streets for days, many being eaten by hyenas.

Ethiopia and Eritrea, which officially deny Eritrean soldiers are in Tigray, did not comment.

Ethiopia’s human rights commission said it was investigating the allegations.

The conflict erupted on November 4, 2020 when the Ethiopian government launched an offensive to oust the ruling TPLF party in the region after its fighters captured federal military bases in Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, told parliament on November 30 that “not a single civilian was killed” during the operation.

But witnesses told how on that day they began to bury some of the bodies of unarmed civilians killed by Eritrean soldiers – many of whom were boys and men shot in the streets or in house-to-house raids. .

Satellite images showing evidence of recent graves at Arba’etu Ensessa Church, where the largest funeral is believed to have taken place

Amnesty International’s report contains high-resolution satellite images from December 13 showing disturbed land, which matches recent graves in two churches in Aksum, an ancient city considered sacred by Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.

A communication failure and restricted access to Tigray meant that reports of what happened in the conflict were slow to emerge.

In Axum, the electricity and telephone networks reportedly ceased to function on the first day of the conflict.

How was Aksum captured?

Bombing by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces west of Aksum began on Thursday, November 19, according to residents of the city.

“This attack lasted five hours and went uninterrupted. People who were in churches, cafes, hotels and their homes died. There was no reprisal from the armed forces. in the city – it was literally targeting civilians, ”an official from Aksum told the BBC.

Amnesty has gathered similar and multiple testimonies describing the continued shelling of civilians that evening.

Once in command of the town, soldiers, generally identified as Eritreans, searched for TPLF soldiers and militias or “anyone with a gun,” Amnesty said.

“There have been a lot … house-to-house killings,” a woman told the rights group.

There is compelling evidence that Ethiopian and Eritrean troops committed “multiple war crimes in their offensive to take control of Aksum,” said Deprose Muchena of Amnesty International.

What triggered the killings?

For the following week, testimonies indicate that Ethiopian troops were mainly in Aksum – the Eritreans had pushed east to the town of Adwa.

A witness told the BBC how the Ethiopian army looted banks in the city at the time.

The conflict has left the people of Tigray in dire need of humanitarian assistance

Eritrean forces reportedly returned a week later. The fighting on Sunday, November 28 was sparked by an assault on poorly armed pro-TPLF fighters, according to the Amnesty report.

Between 50 and 80 Aksum men targeted an Eritrean position on a hill overlooking the city in the morning.

A 26-year-old man who participated in the attack told Amnesty: “We wanted to protect our town, so we tried to defend it especially against Eritrean soldiers … They knew how to shoot and they had radios, communications … I didn’t have a gun, just a stick. “

How did the Eritrean troops react?

It is not known how long the fighting lasted, but that afternoon Eritrean trucks and tanks entered Aksum, Amnesty reports.

Witnesses say Eritrean soldiers went on a rampage, shooting at unarmed civilians and boys who were in the streets – continuing into the evening.

A man in his twenties told Amnesty about the killings on the town’s main street: “I was on the second floor of a building and I watched the Eritreans killing them through the window. young people in the street. “

The soldiers, identified as Eritrean not only because of their uniform and the license plates of their vehicles, but because of the languages ​​they spoke (Arabic and an Eritrean dialect of Tigrinya), began excavations of door to door.

“I would say it was in retaliation,” a young man told the BBC. “They killed all the men they found. If you opened your door and they found a man, they killed him, if you didn’t open him, they forcefully shoot your door. . “

He was hiding in a nightclub and saw a man who was found and killed by Eritrean soldiers begging for his life: “He was telling them: ‘I am a civilian, I am a banker’.”

Witnesses say Aksum’s roads were littered with corpses

Another man told Amnesty that he saw six men killed, like executions, outside his house near the Abnet Hotel the next day, November 29.

“They lined them up and shot them in the back from behind. I knew two of them. They are from my neighborhood… They asked: “Where is your weapon” and they replied: “We have no weapons, we are civilians. ‘”

How many people were killed?

Witnesses say that initially Eritrean soldiers would not let anyone near the bodies on the streets – and would shoot anyone who did.

A woman, whose 29 and 14-year-old nephews were killed, said the roads “were full of corpses”.

Many burials are said to have taken place at Arba’etu Ensessa church in Aksum

Amnesty says after the intervention of Ethiopian elders and soldiers, funerals began over several days, with most funerals taking place on November 30 after people brought the bodies to churches – often 10 at a time loaded. on carts pulled by horses or donkeys.

At the Abnet Hotel, the official who spoke to the BBC said some bodies had not been removed for four days.

“The bodies that were lying around the Abnet Hotel and the Seattle Cinema were eaten by hyenas. We only found bones. We buried bones.

“I can say that around 800 civilians were killed in Axum.”

This account is echoed by a church deacon who told The Associated Press that many bodies had been fed by hyenas.

He gathered the identity cards of the victims and helped with mass graves and also believes around 800 people were killed over the weekend.

The 41 survivors and witnesses that Amnesty interviewed provided the names of more than 200 people they knew who had been killed.

What happened after the funerals?

Witnesses claim that Eritrean soldiers participated in the looting which, after the massacre and the number of people who fled the city, became widespread and systematic.

University, private homes, hotels, hospitals, grain stores, garages, banks, DIY stores, supermarkets, bakeries and other stores were reportedly targeted.

One man told Amnesty that Ethiopian soldiers failed to stop Eritreans from looting his brother’s house.

“They took the TV, a jeep, the fridge, six mattresses, all the groceries and cooking oil, butter, teff flour [Ethiopia’s staple food], kitchen cabinets, clothes, beers in the fridge, water pump and laptop. “

The city’s stores have reportedly been laid bare

The young man who spoke to the BBC said he knew of 15 stolen vehicles belonging to businessmen in the city.

It had a devastating impact on those who remained in Axum, leaving them with little food and medicine to survive, Amnesty says.

Witnesses claim that the theft of water pumps forced residents to drink from the river.

Why is Aksum sacred?

It is said to be the birthplace of the biblical Queen of Sheba, who traveled to Jerusalem to visit King Solomon.

They had a son – Menelik I – who would have brought to Aksum the ark of the covenant, supposed to contain the 10 commandments transmitted to Moses by God.

He is constantly under surveillance at the Notre-Dame Marie de Sion church in the city and no one is allowed to see him.

The Church of Our Lady of Sion in Axum is a place of pilgrimage for many Ethiopian Orthodox Christians

A large religious holiday is usually held at the church on November 30, drawing pilgrims from all over Ethiopia and around the world, but it was called off last year amid the conflict.

The official interviewed by the BBC said that Eritrean troops came to the church on December 3 “terrorizing the priests and forcing them to give them the gold and silver cross”.

But he said the deacons and other young people went to protect the ark.

“It was a huge riot. All the men and women fought them. They fired some weapons and killed some, but we are happy because we did not fail to protect our treasures.”