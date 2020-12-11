Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: four aid workers killed

Government forces have been fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in the region since November 4

Four aid workers were killed last month in fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, aid agencies said.

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) reported the deaths of three security officers, while the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said one of its staff was killed.

Government forces have been fighting the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) in the region since November 4.

The government says it controls Tigray and the conflict is over.

But TPLF leaders say they are still fighting on different fronts.

Meanwhile, the United States has accused Eritrean forces of entering Tigray, which neither Ethiopia nor Eritrea denies.

Hundreds if not thousands of people are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while around 50,000 have fled to neighboring Sudan.

What do we know about the dead?

Much information about the murders is still unclear. The zone is still communication down, so it is difficult to verify the information.

The DRC said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of three of its guards.

“Unfortunately, due to the lack of communication and the persistent insecurity in the region, it has not yet been possible to reach their families,” he said.

The IRC said its staff were killed in the Hitsats refugee camp in Shire on November 19, two days before government troops took control of the town.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague; our in-country staff are at the heart of our work and play a key role in our ability to provide support and assistance to our clients,” IRC said in a statement. statement, adding that information gathering efforts have continued.

What’s the latest in Ethiopia?

Ethiopian troops captured Tigray’s capital Mekelle from the TPLF on November 28, but fighting reportedly continued in parts of the region.

The Ethiopian government on Friday denied that the conflict was preventing aid from reaching civilians.

About 950,000 people have been displaced

Aid agencies say blocked access, delays and violence against staff are preventing aid deliveries to the region.

In response, a statement from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said: “Suggestions that humanitarian aid is hampered due to active military combat … in the Tigray region [are] false.”

Such statements undermine stabilization efforts in the region, he added.

Mr Abiy said last week that federal troops did not kill any civilians in their offensive on Tigray.

Civilians fleeing the fighting in Tigray last month told Reuters news agency they had seen shelling from government warplanes, gunfire in the streets and people being attacked with machetes.

What is the United States saying about Eritrea?

The United States has called for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Tigray. The United States believes that the Eritrean military – which found common cause with Mr Abiy over the TPLF – entered the region after being the target of rocket fire.

“We are aware of credible information on Eritrean military involvement in Tigray and consider this a serious development,” a State Department spokesman said.

“We urge that these troops be withdrawn immediately.”

Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied that Eritrean troops participated in the fighting.

Almost 100,000 Eritrean refugees live in camps in Tigray. They fled political persecution and compulsory military service long before the current conflict.

The Ethiopian government said on Friday it was returning large numbers of “ill-informed” Eritrean refugees to Tigray after they fled to the capital Addis Ababa – a move that alarmed the UN.

What is the conflict about?

The conflict began on November 4, when Mr. Abiy ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray.

He said he did so in response to an attack on a military base housing government troops in Tigray.

The escalation came after months of feuds between Mr. Abiy’s government and the leaders of Tigray’s dominant political party, the TPLF.

For nearly three decades, the party was at the center of power, before being sidelined after Mr. Abiy took office in 2018 following anti-government protests.

Correction: We have removed an erroneous quote attributed to UNHCR from this story