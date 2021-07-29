Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: fighting escalates despite ceasefire

Amhara, neighbor of Tigray, mobilized its militias and special forces

Intense fighting is reported in Ethiopia’s Amhara state – the latest sign that the war that erupted in the Tigray region in November is spreading.

Federal forces as well as regional Amhara troops have been involved in fighting the Tigray rebels on three fronts, an Amhara official told the BBC.

This is despite the government saying that a unilateral ceasefire declared last month has not been suspended.

All parties accuse each other of aggravating the conflict.

The situation has intensified since rebels from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) recaptured much of Tigray in a dramatic offensive against the national army in June.

Authorities across the country rallied to join the fight, with rallies being held across the country to encourage people to enlist.

Food supplies in Tigray – where an estimated 400,000 people live in famine conditions – will run out on Friday, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has warned.

All roads leading to Tigray from the Amhara region – which lies to the west and south of the war-torn northern state – have remained closed, WFP said.

The only aid route through the Afar region, which borders Tigray in the east, became inaccessible last week following an attack on a WFP convoy.

The state broadcaster said the army and its allies “wiped out” a rebel division in battles over the past week in Afar. There is no independent confirmation of this claim.

WFP aid trucks in Afar have left to try to get to Tigray, where the UN is calling for the restoration of basic services such as electricity.

Tigray rebels are calling for a negotiated truce, with conditions including the complete withdrawal of Eritrean troops who have been fighting alongside Ethiopian forces since November.

The TPLF was Tigray’s ruling party until it was overthrown by the national army in November. It has been designated as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government. But the rebels say they are the legitimate regional government of Tigray.

He fell out with the prime minister over his political reforms, although the TPLF’s capture of federal military bases in Tigray was the catalyst for the invasion.

