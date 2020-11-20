Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: calls for ceasefire as army demands progress

Aid agencies prepare for 200,000 people arriving in Sudan from Ethiopia in coming months

Aid agencies are calling for an immediate temporary ceasefire in northern Ethiopia to allow aid to reach civilians affected by the fighting.

The UN wants the establishment of humanitarian corridors after two weeks of conflict between the Ethiopian army and the forces supporting the leaders of the Tigray region.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in the clashes.

The Ethiopian government said on Friday it had captured the town of Aksum and the town of Adwa.

The government said the forces fighting its military in both areas had “surrendered”.

However, the claims have not been independently verified and the information is difficult to confirm as phone and internet connections have been down since the start of the conflict.

Aksum is one of the largest cities in the Tigray region and the mountainous town of Adwa is also considered strategically important.

Earlier this week, central government forces seized two other towns in Tigray – Shire and Raya – and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his army was advancing on Tigray’s capital, Mekelle.

Ethiopia has so far rejected calls for talks on the crisis, viewing its operation as internal “law enforcement”.

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions between the powerful regional Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) party and Ethiopia’s central government.

When Mr. Abiy postponed a national election due to coronavirus in June, tension escalated between the two sides. The TPLF considers the central government to be illegitimate, arguing that Mr. Abiy no longer has a mandate.

How serious is the situation?

Aid agencies do not have access to the conflict zone, but fear that thousands of civilians have been killed since fighting broke out in early November.

At least 33,000 refugees have already crossed the Ethiopian border into Sudan and the UN refugee agency said it was preparing for the arrival of 200,000 people over the next six months if the fighting continue.

On Friday, the TPLF was accused of firing rockets at the town of Bahir Dar in the neighboring Amhara region. The Amhara government said there were no injuries or damage.

But the incident reported to Amhara, who has a long-standing border dispute with Tigray, raised fears that the conflict could be extended into a larger war after regional forces were sent to support Federal troops.

Meanwhile, the UN has raised concerns about the influx of refugees into Sudan, which it says could destabilize a country that already supports around a million displaced people from other African countries.

Refugees arriving in Sudan, the majority of whom are believed to be children, are hungry and scared, aid agencies say, and an immediate ceasefire would allow them to help thousands of civilians still trapped in Ethiopia.

A researcher from the human rights organization Amnesty International in Ethiopia, Fisseha Tekle, said the conflict must be conducted in accordance with international law, which requires the protection of civilians “including access to humanitarian services”.

“As much as possible, human rights organizations, like Amnesty, should have access to monitor the human rights situation,” he said.

Aid agencies are appealing for $ 50million (£ 38million) for food and shelter for the new arrivals.

Five things about Tigray:

1. The kingdom of Axum was centered in the region. Described as one of the greatest civilizations of the ancient world, it was once the most powerful state between the Roman and Persian empires.

Aksum is believed to have been the home of the Biblical Queen of Sheba

2. The ruins of the city of Aksum are a United Nations World Heritage Site. The site, dating between the 1st and 13th centuries AD, features obelisks, castles, royal tombs, and a church which some say houses the Ark of the Covenant.

3. Most of the inhabitants of Tigray are Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. The region’s Christian roots date back 1,600 years.

4. The main language of the region is Tigrinya, a Semitic dialect with at least seven million speakers around the world.

5. Sesame is an important cash crop, exported to the United States, China and other countries.