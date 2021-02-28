Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Blinken Says US Concerned About Atrocities

The conflict has displaced tens of thousands of people to neighboring Sudan

The United States condemned reported atrocities in Ethiopia’s conflict-stricken northern Tigray region, urging the African Union to help address the “deteriorating situation.”

“We are deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

An Amnesty report said crimes against humanity may have been committed.

Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in four months.

The conflict erupted on November 4, 2020 when the Ethiopian government launched an offensive to oust the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after its fighters captured federal military bases in Tigray.

In a report released last week, rights group Amnesty International accused troops from neighboring Eritrea of ​​killing hundreds of people in the ancient city of Aksum on November 28-29, saying the massacres could constitute a crime against humanity.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, told parliament on November 30 that “not a single civilian was killed” during the operation.

But witnesses told how on that day they began to bury some of the bodies of unarmed civilians killed by Eritrean soldiers – many of whom were boys and men shot in the streets or in house-to-house raids. .

Amnesty International’s report contains high-resolution satellite images from December 13 showing disturbed land, which matches recent graves in two churches in Aksum, an ancient city considered sacred by Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.

An eyewitness told the BBC how bodies have been left unburied on the streets for days, many being eaten by hyenas.

A communication breakdown and restricted access to Tigray meant that reports of what happened in the conflict took a long time to emerge.

However, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane G Meskel has dismissed Amnesty’s accusations, calling them “ridiculous” and “fabricated”.

In a tweet, he suggested that the eyewitnesses cited were militiamen allied with Tigray’s former ruling party, the TPLF.

But the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said Amnesty International’s report should be “taken seriously” and that it is investigating the allegations.

What else did Blinken say?

He welcomed the Ethiopian government’s promise of unhindered humanitarian access to Tigray and its invitation for international support for the investigation of human rights violations.

He also called for the “immediate withdrawal” of Eritrean forces and other militiamen from the region, urging the African Union and neighboring countries to help resolve the crisis.

But Ethiopia and Eritrea have both denied the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray.

Ethiopians from the Tigray region living in the United States organized marches in Washington DC

Although Abiy declared victory after pro-government troops captured the regional capital Mekelle in late November, clashes persisted in the region.

The security and humanitarian situation has deteriorated, with reported sexual assaults against women increasing.

Last week, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) issued an urgent appeal for more than $ 100million (£ 72million) to alleviate severe shortages in Tigray.

He said three million people – about half of Tigray’s population – are in need of food assistance.

