Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict threatens to drag on for years: report

The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region is likely to drag on for months, if not years, with both sides eyeing a seemingly unrealistic military ‘coup de grace’, the International Crisis Group said (ICG ).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to Tigray in November to arrest and disarm the leaders of the once dominant regional party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). He said the move came in response to attacks orchestrated by the TPLF on Federal Army camps.

Abiy declared victory within weeks, but fighting has continued recently in central and southern Tigray, conflict prevention group ICG, a Brussels-based think tank, said in a briefing released on Friday near five months after the first shots.

The number of fighters loyal to the TPLF is likely on the rise due to growing fury at the atrocities, he said.

Even though the Ethiopian army enjoys the support of Eritrea and Ethiopia’s Amhara region, which borders the Tigray to the south, most TPLF leaders remain at large and the ICG noted that none have had been reported captured or killed in February or March.

The pro-TPLF fighters have regrouped under the Tigray Defense Forces, an armed movement “led by expelled Tigrayan leaders and commanded by former high-ranking officers,” the ICG said.

The resistance is “entrenched” and enjoys popular support from Tigrayans angry at the massacres and rapes, including those committed by Eritrean soldiers, the bitter enemy of the TPLF, the group said.

Amid mounting international pressure, Abiy said a week ago that Eritrean troops would withdraw from Tigray.

But the region’s interim chief Mulu Nega told AFP this week that the pullout was “a process” and would not happen immediately.

Mulu, who was appointed by Abiy, previously acknowledged that the Tigrayan population had “mixed feelings” about his administration’s presence in the region.

However, he and other officials have said that assumptions that the TPLF enjoys broad popular support are wrong and have played down its potential to stage an effective armed uprising.

The ICG said in its briefing that peace talks seem unlikely for the time being, but called on the United States, the European Union and the African Union to press for the cessation of hostilities and the expansion of humanitarian access.

Abiy shocked the region in 2018 by making peace with Eritrea after a long border war in the Tigray region, an achievement for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

But since the current conflict in Tigray began in November, Abiy has been accused of teaming up with Eritrea to prosecute the now fugitive leaders of Tigray.